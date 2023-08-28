In Memoriam

CREMONA. Treasured memories of our dearest Father, Surg. Lt. Col. ANTHONY GERALD CREMONA, DDS, on the 16th anniversary of his passing to eternal life. Remembered today as always with much love and gratitude by his children Kathleen, Peter, Jennifer, David and their respective families. Always in our thoughts and prayers. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

ELLUL – Dr LAWRENCE ELLUL, MD, of Tarxien. In loving memory of a beloved husband and father, today the seventh anniversary of his demise. Deeply missed and fondly remembered by his beloved wife Josette, his son Kenneth, his sisters, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

FARRUGIA. Cherished memories of dear aunty MARY on her anniversary. Mabel and Constance and their families.

