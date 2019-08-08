Obituaries

GALEA. On August 26, at Mater Dei Hospital, LELI of Rabat, widower of Saverin, aged 83, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his son Joseph and his wife Marthese, his grandson Shaun and his girlfriend Noelle, his brother Freddie and his wife Mary, his sister Mary, his in-law Rose, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Friday, August 30, at 3.15pm for Ta’ Ġieżu church, Rabat, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 4pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Margherita Cemetery, Rabat. No flowers by request but donations to id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

TABONE. On August 24, MARIO, of Żabbar, aged 62, passed away suddenly while out for his daily run, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his great loss his beloved wife Anna, his children Kristen, Adrian and his wife Claudia, his grandchildren Ben and Emily, his sister Rita, wife of Joe Conti, his sister-in-law Carmen, wife of Vincent Difesa, his brothers-in-law Mark DeBono and his wife Marica, and Joseph, his nephews and nieces, relatives, friends and the running community. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Thursday, August 29, at 9am, for Christ the King parish church, Paola, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 10am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to ALS Malta, Ħamrun, would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest. The family would like to celebrate his passing over to eternal life and kindly request mourners to refrain from wearing black.

ARRIGO. Remembering JOHN B. on the 11th anniversary of his demise. Loved and missed by his family James, Angela and Julia, Pippa, John, Emma and Alexander. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

BUHAGIAR ABELA – FRANCES. Remembering dearest aunty Fifi on her 11th anniversary. Always loved, never forgotten and forever missed by her family.

CARDONA. In loving memory of DION, a beloved husband and father, today the 13th anniversary of his passing away. Forever in our thoughts and prayers Madeleine and Michela.

CARUANA CURRAN. With memories of our beautiful and loving KATE, née Gatt, first wife of Maurice (d. 2015), and mother of Simone, Paul and Louise (d. 1968), who passed in 1976. With unfading love. Paul.

CARUANA CURRAN. In memory of KATE, our beautiful mother, who left us on August 29, 1976 to be with her darling Louise (d. 1968) and with Maurice, her beloved husband (d. 2015). Lovingly re-membered each day. Simone.

GALEA – ITALA. In ever loving memory, on the 11th anniversary of her death. Sadly missed by her daughter Yvette and her husband Tony, her son Valmore, her companion Doris Galdes, grandchildren, relatives and friends.

MIFSUD BONNICI. In ever loving and proud memory of Prof. CARMELO MIFSUD BONNICI, Il-Gross, today being the 71st anniversary of his demise. His son Ugo and his own family, as that of his late brother Giuseppe.

XUEREB. In loving memory of HENRY, today the eighth anniversary of his demise. Never forgotten. Doris, Bernadette, Theresa, Lynn, Karen and their respective families.

ZAHRA – MALOU. Treasured memories of a beloved daughter and sister on the 22nd anni-versary of her passing away. Deeply missed by Antoinette and all the family. Mass for the repose of her soul will be said this evening at 7pm at St Clare’s Monastery, St Julians.

