In Memoriam

CARDONA. In loving memory of DION, a beloved husband and father, today the 14th anniversary of his passing away. Forever in our thoughts and prayers Madeleine and Michela.

CARUANA CURRAN. With memories of our beautiful and loving KATE, née Gatt, first wife of Maurice, (d. 2015), and mother of Simone, Paul and Louise (d. 1968), who passed in 1976. With unfading love, Simone and Paul.

GALEA – ITALA. In ever loving memory, on the 12th anniversary of her death. Sadly missed by her daughter Yvette and her husband Tony, her son Valmore, her companion Doris Galdes, grandchildren, relatives and friends.

MIFSUD BONNICI. In ever loving and proud memory of Prof CARMELO MIFSUD BONNICI, Il-Gross, who died on August 29, 1948. Fondly remembered by his son President Emeritus Ugo and his family, his grandson the Hon. Carmelo, and the family of his late son Chief Justice Emeritus Giuseppe.

XUEREB. In loving memory of HENRY, today the ninth anniversary of his demise. Never forgotten, always in our hearts. Doris, Bernadette, Theresa, Lynn, Karen and their respective families.

Sistina art shop

