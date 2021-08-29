Obituaries

MIFSUD. On August 26, CARMEL, aged 79, of Qormi residing in Ta’ l-Ibraġ, went to meet the risen Lord, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his beloved wife Mary Rose née Mangion, his brothers and sisters Katie, Mary, George, Sebastian, Sylvia, Raymond, Michael, Anton and Sammy, widower of his sister Doris, and their respective families, his in-laws John, Ray and Albert and their respective families, many other relatives and friends. Mass praesente cadavere will be said tomorrow, Monday, August 30, at 3pm, at St Sebastian parish church, Qormi, followed by interment in the family grave at Żebbuġ cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest. The family would like to thank the staff at the Day Care Unit at Mater Dei Hospital and at Karin Grech Rehabilitation Unit.

PULLICINO. On August 28, at Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre, MARY, née McArthur, widow of Roger, of St Paul’s Bay, aged 66, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She will be missed by her loving daughter Kathleen and her fiancé David Mifsud, the McArthur family in Scotland and the Pullicino family. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Tuesday, August at 9am for the Ħniena Divina Sanctuary, San Pawl tat-Tarġa, Naxxar, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 9.30am followed by interment in the family grave at the Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to the Hospice Movement, Balzan, will be appreciated. Special thanks to Josephine Mifsud, David’s mother, for the support she gave Mary during her illness. Lord grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

ARRIGO. Remembering JOHN B on the 13th anniversary of his demise. Loved and missed by his family James, Angela and Julia, Pippa, John, Emma and Alexander. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

CARDONA. In loving memory of DION, a beloved husband and father, today the 15th anniversary of his passing away. Forever in our thoughts and prayers, Madeleine and Michela.

CARUANA CURRAN. With memories of our beautiful and loving KATE, née Gatt, first wife of Maurice, (d. 2015), and mother of Simone, Paul and Louise (d. 1968), who passed in 1976. With unfading love, Simone and Paul.

CROCKFORD – PAULETTE, née Vidal. On the first anniversary of the passing away of a very loving and much loved mother. Rest in peace. Your son Patrick and his wife Kathy.

GALEA – ITALA. In ever loving memory, on the 13th anniversary of her death. Sadly missed by her daughter Yvette and her husband Tony, her son Valmore, her companion Doris Galdes, grandchildren, relatives and friends.

MIFSUD BONNICI. In ever loving and proud memory of Prof. CARMELO MIFSUD BONNICI, Il-Gross, who died on August 29, 1948. Fondly remembered by his son President Emeritus Ugo and his family, his grandson, the Hon. Carmelo, and the family of his late son, Chief Justice Emeritus Giuseppe.

TABONE – EMANUEL, 2.9.1989. In loving memory of a dear father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Joe, Noel, Tonio, in-laws and their families. Kindly remember him in your prayers.

XUEREB. In loving memory of HENRY, today the 10th anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts, forever in our hearts. Doris, Bernadette, Theresa, Lynn, Karen and their respective families.

To book an obituary or an ‘In Memoriam’ email classified@timesofmalta.com or night@timesofmalta.com after office hours.