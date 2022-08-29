Obituary

SAVONA. On August 26, VALERIE, of Sliema, aged 81, passed away peacefully at St James Capua Hospital, Sliema, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. Valerie leaves to mourn her loss, her children, Deserie Brincat, Gillian Debono and Paul Savona. Her grandchildren Raphael Brincat, Michael Brincat, Emma Brincat, Alexandra Savona and Vincent Savona. Her in-laws Martin Debono and Jeanette Savona and their respective families, as well as a host of nieces and nephews around the world and many dear friends home and abroad. The funeral leaves St James Capua Hospital tomorrow, Tuesday, August 30, at 1.30pm, for Stella Maris church, Sliema, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 2pm, followed by interment in the Savona Family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Although Mummy, Nana, will be sorely missed, we know that she will be happily reunited with her parents, sisters and brother. We are comforted that the love of her life, her missing limb since he left us, Ċenz, is eagerly waiting with arms wide open to hold her tight like he always used to. They are now both whole again and no doubt making up for lost time. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

CARDONA. In loving memory of DION, a beloved husband and father, today the 16th anniversary of his passing away. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. Madeleine and Michela.

CARUANA CURRAN. With memories of our beautiful and loving KATE, née Gatt, first wife of Maurice (d. 2015), and mother of Simone, Paul and Louise (d. 1968), who passed in 1976. With unfading love, Simone and Paul.

GALEA – ITALA. In ever loving memory, on the 14th anniversary of her death. Sadly missed by her daughter Yvette and her husband Tony, her son Valmore, her companion Doris Galdes, grandchildren, relatives and friends.

MIFSUD BONNICI. In ever loving and proud memory of Professor CARMELO, ‘Il-Gross’, who died on August 29, 1948. Fondly remembered by his son President Emeritus Ugo and his family, his grandson the Hon. Carmelo, and the family of his late son Chief Justice Giuseppe.

XUEREB. In loving memory of HENRY, today the 11th anniversary of his demise. Always loved, never forgotten, forever missed. Doris, Bernadette, Theresa, Lynn, Karen and their respective families.

To book an obituary or an In Memoriam notice from Monday to Friday – during office hours (8am-4pm) – e-mail classified@timesofmalta.com. On Saturday and Sunday, all day, and Monday to Friday after office hours, e-mail night@timesofmalta.com.