WEDDING ANNIVERSARY

Mr COLIN MURPHY and Mrs KIRSTY MURPHY

The marriage took place on August 29, 2022, at San Pawl tat-Tarġa chapel, Naxxar.

Life With You is full of love and laughter

Life With You is the greatest Smurf adventure.

OBITUARIES

DEBONO. On August 26, at Mater Dei Hospital, PAWLA, of Mellieħa, aged 89, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her children, Joe and Teresa, Charlie and his wife Helen, Maria and her husband Manuel, notary John and his wife Rita, Lina and her husband Charles, Antoinette and her husband Charlie, her grandchildren, her brothers and sisters, in-laws, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends.

The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Wednesday, August 30, at 2.30pm for Marija Bambina parish church, Mellieħa, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 3.30pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Omm il-Ħniena Cemetery, Mellieħa. No flowers by request but donations to Moviment Missjunarju Ġesù fil-Proxxmu will be appreciated.

Lord, grant her eternal rest.

GAMBIN. On August 27, at Mater Dei Hospital, GODFREY, of Birkirkara, aged 78, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Lelin, his children Joseph, Marcella and Mark, Marlon and Francesca and Godfrey, his grandchildren Chloe, Manolito, Michela, Nico, Aaliyah, Braiden, Matthias, Jayden, Shaielle and Aleyshia, his brothers and sisters, his in-laws, other relatives and friends.

The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Thursday, August 31, at 8am for the basilica of Santa Elena, Birkirkara, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.30am, followed by interment in the family grave at Ħniena Divina Cemetery, St Paul’s Bay. No flowers by request but donations to Dar Bjorn and Puttinu Cares will be appreciated.

Lord, grant him eternal rest.

GRECH. On August 26, MONICA née Micallef, widow of Austin, aged 78, of Sliema, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family and comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her great loss her beloved children Michelle and her husband Ivan Overend, Robert and his wife Anita, her treasured grandchildren Rebecca, Nicholas and Luke, her sister Marisa and her husband Paul Spiteri, her sister-in-law Rose Gonzi and Anne Grech, their respective families, relatives and friends.

The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Saturday, September 2, at 9am, for Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9.30am, followed by interment at Lija cemetery.

Lord, grant her eternal rest.

Special thanks to all the dedicated staff of the ITU at Mater Dei Hospital for their sterling work and exceptional care.

IN MEMORIAM

BRIFFA – LOUISETTE. Fond memories of a loving aunt on the anniversary of her death. May she rest in peace. Tanya.

CARDONA. In loving memory of DION, a beloved husband and father, today the 17th anniversary of his passing away. Forever in our thoughts and prayers, Madeleine and Michela.

CARUANA CURRAN. With memories of our beautiful and loving KATE, née Gatt, first wife of Maurice (d. 2015) and mother of Simone, Paul and Louise (d. 1968), who passed in 1976. With unfading love, Simone and Paul.

GALEA – ITALA. In ever loving memory, on the 15th anniversary of her death. Sadly missed by her daughter Yvette and her husband Tony, her son Valmore, her companion Doris Galdes, grandchildren, relatives and friends.