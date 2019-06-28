Obituary

CLOUGH – Prof. PAUL passed away tragically on July 25. He leaves to mourn his loss his sisters Vicki and her husband Albert Anastasi and Maggie and her husband Ray Gerada, his nieces Cindy and Jan, Betta, Zooey and her husband James McLaren, Rebecca and her husband Jean Paul Demajo, and his four grandnieces.

The funeral will be held on Monday, August 5, at 9am at Our Lady of Sorrows parish church, St Paul’s Bay, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said, followed by interment at St Lawrence Cemetery, Vittoriosa. No flowers by request but donations to the Jesuit Refugee Service Malta will be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

ABELA – RITA. Treasured memories of my beloved mother on the 16th anniversary of her demise. Always loved and deeply missed. Eternal rest give unto her, O Lord. Mario.

AZZOPARDI BENCINI. In loving memory of our dearest mother, grandmother and great-grand- mother MABEL née Bencini, today the first anniversary of her passing away. Fondly remembered and greatly missed by Anna and Mark, Mark and Thelma and families, relatives and friends. Eternal rest grant unto her O Lord, may perpetual light shine upon her, may she rest in peace Amen.

BONELLO GHIO – ALDO. Loving memories of a husband, today the 14th anniversary of his demise. Sadly missed by his wife Doris and her family.

BONELLO GHIO – ALDO. Treasured memories of a father and grandfather who passed away 14 years ago today. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Stefan and Mia, Mark, Luke, Alexia, Bettina, Rebecca and Sofia.

GRIMA. In loving memory of JOAN, née Whitcher, a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, today the 24th year of her demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Her children Mary, Joe, Julia, John, Christopher and their families.

MALLIA – EMANUEL sive Lolly. In loving memory of a beloved father and grandfather, today the 14th anniversary of his demise. Sadly missed and always remembered by his son Malcolm and his wife Rachel and his grandchildren Andrew, Edward and Gillian. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MARTIN. In loving memory of TONY, a dear husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Today the 26th anniversary of his passing away. Always in our hearts and remembered in our prayers. His family.

MICALLEF. Precious and unfading memories of MICK, a dearly beloved husband, devoted father and grandfather, today the 18th anniversary of his demise. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by Maria, Malcolm, Jacqueline and Terence. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

RESTALL. In loving memory of our mother Mary on the 25th anniversary of her death. Fondly remembered by Maureen, John, Simone and Edward.

