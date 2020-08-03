Obituaries

AZZOPARDI. On Saturday, August 1, at Karin Grech Rehabilitation Hospital, IAN, aged 58, founder of the Mission Fund, passed away peacefully. He leaves to mourn his loss his beloved wife Rita, his son Mark and his girlfriend Clare, his father Richard, his sister Patricia and her husband Silvio, his brother Paul and his sister-in-law Liliana. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Wednesday, August 5, at 8am for the Basilica of the Assumption of Our Lady, Mosta, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.30am. No flowers by request, but donations to the Mission Fund will be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest. The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and all the staff at Karin Grech Rehabi-litation Hospital for their care and dedication.

MIZZI. On Saturday, August 1, at Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre, JEAN PIERRE, of Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq, aged 51, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his partner Danielle, his children Aidan and his fiancée Hannah Mellish, Keane and Angel Rose, his father Charles and his sisters Christine and Debbie, his nephews and niece Kurt, Daniel and Marie, all his colleagues at BIG Exhibits and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Tuesday, August 4, at 8.30am for Fgura parish Church where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9.30am followed by interment in the family grave at Żabbar Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest

In Memoriam

ABELA – RITA. Fondest memories of my dearest mother, today the 15th anni-versary of her demise. Grant her eternal peace, O Lord. Mario.

AZZOPARDI BENCINI. In loving memory of a dearest mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, MABEL née Bencini, today the second anniversary of her passing away. Fondly remembered and greatly missed by Anna and Mark, Mark and Thelma and families, relatives and friends. Eternal rest grant unto her O Lord, may perpetual light shine upon her, may she rest in peace. Amen.

BONELLO GHIO – ALDO. Loving memories of a dear husband, today the 15th anniversary of his demise. Sadly missed by his wife Doris and her family.

BONELLO GHIO – ALDO. Treasured memories of a dear father and grandfather who passed away 15 years ago today. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Stefan and Mia, Mark, Luke, Alexia, Bettina, Rebecca and Sofia.

GRIMA – Major FRANCIS XAVIER GRIMA. In loving memory of our dear father on the 21st anniversary of his passing away to eternal life. Deeply missed and loved by his children, their spouses, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MALLIA – EMANUEL, sive Lolly. In loving memory of a beloved father and grandfather, today the 15th anniversary of his demise. Sadly missed and always remembered by his son Malcolm and his wife Rachel and his grandchildren Andrew, Edward and Gillian. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MARTIN. In loving memory of TONY, a dear husband, father and grandfather, today the 27th anniversary of his demise. Always in our hearts and re-membered in our prayers. His family. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MICALLEF – HENRY and DORIS, 6.8.2009 and 3.8.2010. To our dear parents, forever loved and always missed. Maureen, Christine, Mark and Helene. Also remembering nannu and nanna with super memories of you both. Jenny, Ian, Stephanie, JJ and Amy.

MICALLEF. Precious and unfading memories of MICK, a dearly beloved husband, devoted father and grandfather, today the 19th anniversary of his demise. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by Maria, Malcolm, Jacqueline and Terence. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

