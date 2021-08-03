Obituary

GRECH. On August 1, at the Little Sisters of the Poor Home, Ħamrun, ROSE, née Bruno Waters, widow of Carmel, at the age of 98 years. She leaves to mourn her loss her children Veronica, Bernard and his wife Sheila, Marie-Jeanne, widow of Mario Borg, and Elizabeth, other relatives and friends.The funeral leaves the Little Sisters of the Poor Home, Ħamrun, tomorrow, Wednesday, August 4, at 8am, for St Francis Church, Triq il-Franġiskani, Ħamrun, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.30am followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to the Little Sisters of the Poor Home, Ħamrun, would be greatly appreciated.Lord, grant her eternal rest.Special thanks to the nuns and carers at the Little Sisters of the Poor Home for their care and dedication during her stay there.

In Memoriam

AZZOPARDI BENCINI. In loving memory of a dearest mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, MABEL, née Bencini, today the third anniversary of her passing away. Fondly remembered and greatly missed by Anna and Mark, Mark and Thelma and families, relatives and friends. Eternal rest grant unto her O Lord, may perpetual light shine upon her. May she rest in peace, Amen.

BONELLO GHIO – ALDO. Loving memories of a husband, today the 16th anniversary of his demise. Sadly missed by his wife Doris and her family.

BONELLO GHIO – ALDO. Treasured memories of a dear father and grandfather who passed away 16 years ago today. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Stefan and Mia, Mark, Luke, Alexia, Bettina, Rebecca and Sofia.

BUSUTTIL. Fondest memories of our dear father and grandfather JOSEPH on the 37th anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers, Jane and Frans, Maryann and Joseph, Ryan and Ben, Matthew. A prayer is solicited.

GRIMA – Major FRANCIS XAVIER GRIMA. In loving memory of a dear father on the 22nd anniversary of his passing away to eternal life. Deeply missed and loved by his children, their spouses, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

GRIMA. In loving memory of JOAN, née Whitcher, a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, today the 26th anniversary of her demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Her children Mary, Joe, Julia, John, Christopher and their families.

MARTIN. In loving memory of TONY, a dear husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, today the 28th anniversary of his passing away. Always in our hearts and remembered in our prayers. His family.

MICALLEF – HENRY and DORIS, 6-8-2009 and 3-8-2010. To our dear parents, forever loved and always missed. You are in our thoughts and prayers Maureen, Christine, Mark and Audrey and Helene. Also remembering nannu and nanna with special memories of your steady presence in our lives and guiding hands. Jenny, Ian, Stephanie, JJ and Amy.

MICALLEF. Precious and unfading memories of MICK, a dearly beloved husband, devoted father and grandfather, today the 20th anniversary of his demise. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by Maria, Malcolm, Jacqueline and Terence. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

