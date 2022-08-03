Obituaries

ELLUL. On August 2, at St Vincent de Paul residence, ANTOINETTE, née Vella, of Mosta, resided in Valletta, aged 82, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her great loss her beloved husband Emanuel, her children Astrid and her husband Mark, Aldo and his wife Michelle and Maria, her grandchildren Matthew and his wife Daniela, Adriana and her fiancé Thomas, other relatives and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated tomorrow, Thursday, August 4, at 8.30am at Santa Maria Assunta Basilica, Mosta, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

MANARA. On August 2, SERGIO, husband of the late Irene née Dowling, passed peacefully away comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss and celebrate his long, fruitful and dedicated life, his beloved children, Ray and his wife Jodie, Sander and his wife Debra, Fiorella, Marco and his wife Emma, his grandchildren Amelia, Bertie, Isabella, Jonathan and his wife Amanda, Richard and his wife Emma, Sarah and her husband Rafael, Rebecca, Miguel and his wife Rossella, Lara, and Malcolm and his fiancée Maria, his great-grandchildren Zachary, Emilia, Heidi and Elia, as well as many other relatives and friends. Mass, praesente cadavere, will be said on Friday, August 5, at Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, at 9.30am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest. The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff at MIU and M5 wards at Mater Dei Hospital and at Good Shepherd Hospital and Dar l-Anunzjata for their care and dedication.

SCICLUNA. On August 1, at Mater Dei Hospital, VALERIE, née Vella, of Xemxija, formerly of Valletta, passed away peacefully, aged 85. She leaves to mourn her loss her beloved husband Joseph Scicluna, her children Jonathan, Raquel and Fiona. She also leaves to mourn her loss her grandchildren Rebecca and her husband Ryan Schembri, Daniel, Nicole, Andrew, Matthew, Veronica and Andrea, and their respective partners, together with her great-grandchildren Noah and Jade; her brother-in-law Alfred Scicluna and his wife Maryrose, their children Joanne, Marie Claire and Jacqueline, together with their partners; her sisters-in-law Anne Vella from Ireland and Lynne Vella in Australia, together with their nephews and nieces, Leonie Byrne, Conor Vella, in Ireland, and Dr John Vella, MD, in USA; her nieces Valentine Wood, Jennifer Mifsud and her nephew Paul Jean Vella and partners, together with their respective families and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Thursday, August 4, at 7.15am for St Joseph the Worker church, Xemxija, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Caritas Malta, Ħamrun, will be highly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

SPITERI. On August 2, at Mater Dei Hospital, MARIA, of Guardamangia, residing at Golden Care Residence, Għargħur, aged 89, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her husband Joseph, her children Monica and her husband David Silverstone, Ray and his wife Anna, Patrick and his wife Lorna, her beloved grandchildren Nicholas and his wife Janice, Jonathan and his wife Paula, Sacha, Sebastian, Luisa and Arabella, her brother Aldo, her in-laws, nephews and nieces, relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Saturday, August 6, at 7.30am, for Our Lady of Fatima Sanctuary, Guardamangia, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

AQUILINA – JOSEPHINE. Years have rolled on mum, since you went away, but your memories never even fade. Loved you then, love you still always. John and Marianne, Noel, David and Kate and grandchildren Tara, Ben, Georgina, Timmy and Alex.

AZZOPARDI BENCINI. In loving memory of a dearest mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, MABEL, née Bencini, today the fourth anniversary of her passing away. Fondly remembered and greatly missed by Anna, Mark and Thelma and families, relatives and friends. Eternal rest grant unto her O Lord, may perpetual light shine upon her, may she rest in peace Amen.

BONELLO GHIO – ALDO. Treasured memories of a dear father and grandfather who passed away 17 years ago today. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Stefan and Mia, Mark, Luke, Alexia, Bettina, Rebecca and Sofia.

CEFAI – ALFRED.

A beautiful memory

Dearer than gold

Of a husband and father

Whose worth can never be told.

Always in our heart. Marlene, Veronica and Andrew.

GRIMA – Major FRANCIS XAVIER GRIMA. In loving memory of a dear father on the 23rd anniversary of his passing away to meet the risen Lord. Deeply missed by his children, their respective spouses, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A prayer is solicited. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MALLIA – EMANUEL, sive Lolly. In loving memory of a beloved father and grandfather today the 17th anniversary of his demise. Sadly missed and always remembered by his son Malcolm and his wife Rachel and his grandchildren Andrew, Edward and Gillian. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MARTIN. In loving memory of TONY, a dear father, grandfather and great-grandfather, today the 29th anniversary of his passing away. Always in our hearts and remembered in our prayers. His family.

MICALLEF. Precious and unfading memories of MICK, a dearly beloved husband, devoted father and grandfather, today the 21st anniversary of his demise. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by Maria, Malcolm, Jacqueline and Terence. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In loving memory of CHARLES FARRUGIA on the 37th anniversary of his meeting with the Risen Lord. So sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife Carmen, née Magro, his daughter Daniela, wife of James Camilleri and his son Edward and his wife Sarah and his grandchildren Matthew, Giulia and Beppe. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Lord, grant him eternal rest

In loving memory of my dear sister VIVIANNE VELLA on the 11th anniversary of her call to eternal life, August 3, 2011.

My dear sister

You are like my angel with a love that always glow.

You are one of the greatest gifts my heart will ever know.

Deeply missed by your brother Tom and his wife Anna.

Lord, grant her eternal rest

