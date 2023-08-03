Obituary

COLLISON. On August 1, MARY, widow of John, went to meet the Risen Lord at the age of 91. She will be fondly remembered and cherished by her daughters Norma and her husband Gary, AnnaMaria and Elizabeth, together with her grandchildren Louise and her husband Sean, Lloyd and Adam and great-grandchildren Chloe and Dominic. A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, August 5 at 11am at Mellieħa parish church, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

AZZOPARDI BENCINI. In loving memory of a dearest mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, MABEL, née Bencini, today the fifth anniversary of her passing away. Fondly remembered and greatly missed by Anna, Mark and Thelma and families, relatives and friends. Eternal rest grant unto her O Lord, may perpetual light shine upon her, may she rest in peace Amen.

BONELLO GHIO – ALDO. Treasured memories of a dear father and grandfather who passed away 18 years ago today. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Stefan and Mia, Mark and Jo, Luke, Alexia, Bettina, Rebecca and Sofia.

GRIMA – Major FRANCIS XAVIER GRIMA. In loving memory of a dear father on the 24th anniversary of his passing away to meet the risen Lord. Deeply missed by his children, their respective spouses, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A prayer is solicited. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MALLIA – EMANUEL sive Lolly. In loving memory of a beloved father and grandfather, today the 18th anniversary of his demise. Sadly missed and always remembered by his son Malcolm and his wife Rachel and his grandchildren Andrew, Edward and Gillian. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MARTIN. In loving memory of TONY, a dear father, grandfather and great-grandfather, today the 30th anniversary of his passing to eternal life. Always in our hearts and remembered in our prayers. His family.

MICALLEF – HENRY and DORIS, 6.8.2009 and 3.8.2010. To our dear parents forever loved and always missed. You are in our thoughts and prayers every day. Maureen, Christine, Mark and Audrey and Helene. Also remembering nannu and nanna with special memories of your steady presence in our lives. Jenny, Ian, Stephanie, JJ and Amy.

MICALLEF. Precious and unfading memories of MICK, a dearly beloved husband, devoted father and grandfather, today the 22nd anniversary of his demise. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by Maria, Malcolm, Jacqueline and Terence. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In loving memory of CHARLES FARRUGIA on the 38th anniversary of his meeting with the Risen Lord. So sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife Carmen, née Magro, his daughter Daniela, wife of James Camilleri and his son Edward and his wife Sarah and his grandchildren Matthew, Giulia, Beppe and Nina. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Lord, grant him eternal rest

