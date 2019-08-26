Obituary

AZZOPARDI. On August 28, at St Vincent de Paul Residence, HELEN, aged 83, of Attard, passed peacefully away comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her son Joseph and his wife Audrey, her daughter MaryRose, MUSEUM member, her niece Martina Joy and her nephew Daniel Charles, her brothers Joe, widower of Helen, Tony and his wife Valerie, her sister Marlene, widow of Giuseppe, Josephine, widow of her brother Lawrence and their families, her sister-in-law Agnes, relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Saturday, August 31, at 8.15am for St Mary parish church, Attard, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 9am, followed by interment at Attard cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to the Malta Parkinsons Disease Association, would be greatly appreciated. Her son and daughter wish to thank all those who showed solidarity, support and helped their mother during these last years and a special thanks goes to the staff of Mother Theresa 2 ward for the constant care which they provided during these last seven months. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

BORG. On August 28, CHARLES of Sliema, aged 75, passed away peacefully at Mater Dei Hospital, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his sons Mark Anthony and his wife Ann Marie, Matthew and his wife Janaki, his grandchildren Rachel, Gabriel and Saira, his brothers and sister and their respective families, relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Saturday, August 31, at 8.15am for St Gregory’s parish church, Sliema, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.45am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata, Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, will be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

GALEA. On August 26, at Mater Dei Hospital, LELI of Rabat, widower of Saverin, aged 83, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his son Joseph and his wife Marthese, his grandson Shaun and his girlfriend Noelle, his brother Freddie and his wife Mary, his sister Mary, his in-law Rose, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Friday, August 30, at 3.15pm for Ta’ Ġieżu church, Rabat, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 4pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Margherita Cemetery, Rabat. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

LUCAS. Sweet memories of a father and husband DAVID on the 26th anniversary of his passing away. Ian and family.

MELI. In everlasting memory of our dear father EDWIN, today being the eighth anniversary of his passing away. So sadly missed by Joanna, Adrian, Stephen and their families. Today’s 6pm Mass at the Ursuline Crèche, Sliema, will be offered for the repose of his soul.

MILLER – MARIA. Our beloved aunt, now in the company of her only son Patrick, who missed her deeply. Fondly remembered on the 17th anniversary of her death, by her nephews and nieces and their families. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

PACE ASCIAK – FRANK. In loving memory of our dear father on the 11th anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered and sadly missed by his children Albert, Annamaria and Patrick, Nathalie and Ray and his beloved grandchildren Shaun, Krista and Neil. All morning Masses said today at Balluta parish church and the Mass at 7pm at St Julian’s parish church, will be offered for the repose of his soul. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

XUEREB – GODFREY. A dearly loved father on his 69th anniversary. May he rest in eternal peace. Monica, Gordon, Norman, Patrick and all the family.

