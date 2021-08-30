Obituary

ABELA. On August 28, MARIA DOLORES (also known as May), of Sliema, aged 79, widow of Joseph Abela, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her loving children and their spouses Carmen and Claudio, Steve and Katya, Joanna and Godwin, Pierre and Kim, Caroline and Paul. Her beloved grandchildren Kristina, Sara, Keith, Chiara, Andrew, Martina, Cain, Kaya, Sophie, Sebastian, Julia and great-grandchild Jamie. Her brothers and sisters, other relatives and friends. Mass praesente cadavere will be celebrated today, Monday, August 30, at 8.30am, at Our Lady of Mount Carmel parish church, St Julian’s. No flowers by request but donations to id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

MELI. In loving memory of EDWIN on the 10th anniversary of his demise. Forever in our hearts. Remembered by Joanna, Adrian, Stephen and their families.

MILLER – MARIA. Our beloved aunt, fondly remembered on the 19th anniversary of her death by her nephews and nieces, and their families. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

