Obituaries

PORTELLI. On August 27, SAVIOUR ALDO, of Sliema, aged 84, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family and comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his beloved wife Lina née Borg, his daughters Christine and her husband John, Louise and her husband Douglas, and Catherine and her husband Ian, his grandchildren Holly, Sam, Alexander, Stephen, Emily and Christian together with their partners, great-grandchildren Daniel and Olivia, his sister Lily, in-laws, nephews, nieces and friends. The funeral Mass, præsente cadavere, will be said on Thursday, September 1, at Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, at 9.30am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

SAVONA. On August 26, VALERIE, of Sliema, aged 81, passed away peacefully at St James Capua Hospital, Sliema, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss, her children, Desiree Brincat, Gillian Debono and Paul Savona. Her grandchildren Raphael Brincat, Michael Brincat, Emma Brincat, Alexandra Savona and Vincent Savona. Her great-grandchildren Ollie and Matte Brincat. Her in-laws Martin Debono and Jeanette Savona, and their respective families, as well as a host of nieces and nephews around the world and many dear friends home and abroad. The funeral leaves St James Capua Hospital today, Tuesday, August 30, at 1.30pm, for Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2pm, followed by interment in the Savona family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Although Mummy, Nanna, will be sorely missed, we know that she will be happily reunited with her parents, sisters and brother. We are comforted that the love of her life, her missing limb since he left us, Cenz, is eagerly waiting with arms wide open to hold her tight like he always used to. They are now both whole again, reunited on the very day of their wedding anniversary and no doubt making up for lost time. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

GERMAN – HERMAN. In loving memory of a dear father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Today on the first anniversary of your passing. Greatly missed by your daughter Arienne and her husband Timothy, granddaughter Rebecca, grandson Christian and his wife Andrea and great-granddaughter Mia. Always in our hearts and prayers. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

LUCAS – DAVID. Treasured memories especially today the 29th anniversary of his demise. Always thankful for your paternal characteristics and talents. Constantly in our thoughts and prayers. Ian and family.

MELI – EDWIN. In sweet and loving memory of a dear father and grandfather today being the 11th anniversary of his meeting with the Lord. Forever in our thoughts and prayers Joanna, Adrian and Stephen and their families.

MILLER – MARIA. Our beloved aunt, fondly remembered on the 20th anniversary of her death by her nephews and nieces, and their families. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

PACE ASCIAK – FRANK. In loving memory of our dear father on the 14th anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered and sadly missed by his children Albert, Annamaria and Patrick, Nathalie and Ray and his beloved grandchildren Shaun, Krista and Neil. All Masses said today at St Julian’s parish church, will be offered for the repose of his soul. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

ZAMMIT – CONNIE. In loving memory of our dear mother and grandmother, today the 16th anniversary of her demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Fondly remembered by her children Marie Louise, Anthony, Rosette, Yvonne, Victoria, in-laws, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In memory of MATTHEW MEILAK on his 30th birthday, Matthew, It’s sometimes hard to know why some things happen as they do for so much joy and happiness was centred around you, It seems so hard to comprehend that you’re no longer here but all the happy memories will help to keep you near, You’re thought of with pride, Matthew, with each mention of your name, death cannot change a single thing as the love and memories still remain. Always in our hearts, thoughts and prayers, Lucienne, Stefan and Bea

