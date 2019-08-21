Obituaries

AQUILINA CLEWS. On August 30, at Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre, ANTOINETTE (Toni), passed away, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her husband Michael, her son Michael Jnr. and his wife Simone Schembri, her daughter Sarah and her husband Ian Busuttil Naudi, her grandchildren Kay, Paul and Logan, her sisters Carmen and her husband Alfred Filletti and Jackie and her husband Jude Cassar, her sister-in-law Lauren and her husband Narcy Calamatta, nephews and nieces, numerous relatives and friends. Funeral Mass on Monday, September 2, at 9.15am, at St John of the Cross parish church, Ta’ Xbiex, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

ATTARD. On August 30, at Mater Dei Hospital, CARMEL, aged 90, passed away peacefully. He leaves to mourn his loss his children Josephine and her husband Thomas Butler, Annamaria, Mario and his wife Donna and Lucienne and her husband Luc Vandenitte, his grandchildren Claire, Richard, Christina and Julianna and their respective spouses, his great-grandchildren Mia and Annaleah, his brother Paul and his wife Jessie, his sister-in-law Maria, his brother-in-law John Galea, nieces and nephews, family and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Monday, September 2, at 7.45am, for Santa Luċija parish church, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 8.30am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Iid-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

AGIUS. Cherished memories of CHARLES, today the 51st anniversary of his death.

Ronald, Lilian and Marie.

ANASTASI – MARY and ALFRED. Treasured memories of a dear mother and father who departed this life 17 and 55 years ago, respectively. Always re-membered with love by their children, Andrew and Angela, and their respective families.

BRINCAT DUNKERLEY – JESSIE. On the 24th anniversary of her demise. Lovingly re-membered by her nephew Josie, his wife Dolores and their daughters Nadine and Erika. A prayer is solicited.

SAID – CARMELA. Treasured memories of a dear mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, today being the 25th anniversary of her demise. So sadly missed by her family. May she rest in peace.

SMITH. Treasured memories of TOM, beloved husband and father of Corinne and Hannah. Please remember him in your prayers.

YOUNG. Today is the 51st anniversary of ARTHUR. Never forgotten by his wife Mary, his sons Joseph, Stephen and Raymond, and their respective families. Relatives and friends may wish to include him in their prayers. May he rest in peace.

