Obituary

MICALLEF. On August 29, JOAN, of Gżira, aged 70, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her nephew Kenneth Micallef Doublesin and his wife Mariella, her niece Liliana Overend née Micallef Doublesin and her husband Ruben, her beloved grandnephews Maya, Jamie, Giuliana and Antonio, many other relatives and friends. Mass praesente cadavere will be celebrated on Thursday, September 2, at 8.30am, at the parish church of Our Lady of Mount Carmel, Gżira. Mass will be followed by a private interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery.Lord, grant her eternal rest. The family would like to thank the staff at Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre at Mater Dei Hospital and all the nurses at Hospice Malta.

In Memoriam

LUCAS – DAVID. Yesterday, the 28th anniversary of his passing on to the eternal life. May our Lord Jesus Christ grant him eternal rest. Deeply missed and fondly remembered by Ian and all the family.

SAID – CARMELA. Treasured memories of a dear mother, grandmother and great-grand-mother, today being the 27th anniversary of her demise. So sadly missed by her family. May she rest in peace.

SMITH. In cherished happy memories of TOM, beloved husband of Corinne and proud father of Hannah.

YOUNG. Today is the 53rd anniversary of ARTHUR. Never forgotten by his wife Mary, his sons Joseph, Stephen and Raymond, and their respective families. Relatives and friends may wish to include him in their prayers. May he rest in peace.

To book an obituary or an ‘In Memoriam’ email classified@timesofmalta.com or night@timesofmalta.com after office hours.