Obituaries

BEZZINA. On August 30, Fr GEORGE BEZZINA, Augustinian Friar and Priest at St Augustine Priory, Valletta, aged 94, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss the Augustinian Friars, his sister Anna, his brother Emidio and his wife Louise, his nieces Markita, Juanita and her husband Clive and their son Peter, relatives and friends. Today, Wednesday, August 31, Fr George Bezzina OSA, will be laid in state at the Oratory of Our Lady of Consolation, Old Bakery Street, Valletta, from 8.15am onwards. The funeral cortège then leaves the Oratory at 9.25am, for St Augustine parish church, Valletta, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9.30am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to the Secretariat for the Augustinian Missions, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

GATT. On August 19, FRANK, aged 85, passed away peacefully. The son of Charles and Carmela (Mizzi) Gatt and was born on January 21, 1937 on the island of Malta. He was raised in Malta and moved to the United States with his family at the age of 21. In the United States, he and his family settled in New York City. He enlisted in the Army and served for three years. After the military he started working as a salesman. He worked as an Advertising Salesman until he retired in 2003. While working in an office in Manhattan, he met his wife Nancy. They married in 1966 and had two children together. They lived on Long Island through most of their marriage, but moved to Virginia after he retired to be closer to their two grandchildren. Throughout his life he enjoyed cooking, golfing and spending time with friends and family. He was known for his quick wit and congenial personality. He is survived by his wife Nancy, daughter Sandra Jones (Daniel), son Robert Gatt (Janice) and granddaughters, Lindsay and Gray Jones.

PORTELLI. On August 27, SAVIOUR ALDO, of Sliema, aged 84, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family and comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his beloved wife Lina née Borg, his daughters Christine and her husband John, Louise and her husband Douglas, and Catherine and her husband Ian, his grandchildren Holly, Sam, Alexander, Stephen, Emily and Christian together with their partners, great-grandchildren Daniel and Olivia, his sister Lily, in-laws, nephews, nieces and friends. The funeral Mass, præsente cadavere, will be said tomorrow, Thursday, September 1, at Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, at 9.30am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

ANASTASI. In cherished and everlasting memory of our dear parents MARY and ALFRED, respectively on the 20th and 58th anniversary of their passing. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Andrew, Angela and families.

SAID – CARMELA. Treasured memories of a dear mother grandmother and great-grandmother, today being the 28th anniversary of her demise. So sadly missed by her family. May she rest in peace.

SMITH. In loving memory of our father Ronnie and brother Tom on the 46th and 44th anniversary, respectively, of their passing on to a better life. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Blanche, Cecilia and Pat.

