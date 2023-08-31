Obituary

LAFERLA. On August 29, MARY CLAIRE, née Grant, widow of Walter, aged 85, of Sliema, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family and comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her only daughter Caroline and her husband Adrian D’Agata and her treasured grandchildren Alistair and Andrew, her brother-in-law Dr Francis Laferla and his wife Roslyn, their children Beverly and her husband Philip Cherry and Nigel, her brother-in-law George Laferla, Alexander D’Agata, brother to Adrian D’Agata, and their respective families, relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Friday, September 1, at 8am, for St Gregory parish church, Sliema, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.45am followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request, however donations to St Patrick’s Salesian School, Sliema, will be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

ANASTASI. In ever loving memory of our mother MARY and father ALFRED, on the 21st and 59th anniversary of their passing to eternal life. Always in our thoughts and prayers. May the Lord grant them eternal rest. Andrew, Angele and their families.

SAID – CARMELA. Treasured memories of a dear mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, today being the 29th anniversary of her demise. So sadly missed by her family. May she rest in peace.

SMITH. In loving memory of our father RONNIE and brother TOM on the 47th and 45th anniversary of their death. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Blanche, Cecilia and Pat.

SMITH – TOM. In cherished memory of a beloved husband and father. Please remember him in your prayers. Corinne and Hannah.

