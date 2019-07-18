Obituaries

CARABOTT – ROBERT passed away on Saturday, August 3. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Carmelina née Micallef, his son Pierre and his wife Selina, his beloved grandchildren Jacob and Julian, his brother René, his sisters-in-law Mary Micallef and Rosemarie Micallef, nephews, niece and friends. The funeral will be held tomorrow Monday, August 5 at 9 am at St Mary’s parish church, Attard, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar Tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi will be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

CLOUGH – Prof. PAUL passed away tragically on July 25. He leaves to mourn his loss his sisters Vicki and her husband Albert Anastasi and Maggie and her husband Ray Gerada, his nieces Cindy and Jan, Betta, Zooey and her husband James McLaren, Rebecca and her husband Jean Paul Demajo, and his four grandnieces. The funeral will be held tomorrow, Monday, August 5, at Our Lady of Sorrows parish church, St Paul’s Bay, at 9am where Mass præsente cadavere will be said, followed by interment at St Lawrence cemetery in Vittoriosa. No flowers by request but donations to the Jesuit Refugee Service Malta will be appreciated. Lord grant him eternal rest.

CHAPELLE – FRANCESCA DIANA of St Julian’s passed peacefully away on July 31 at the of age 49. She leaves to mourn her beloved mother Anne, aunties, cousins, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Wednesday, August 7, at 8.30am for St Julian’s parish church where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 9am, followed by internment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata cemetery. No flowers by request, but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi will be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

DEBONO. On Thursday, August 1, PAUL, of Fgura, aged 75 years, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of the Holy Church. Loved and remembered by his wife Connie, his children Noel and his wife Sylvana, Rose Anne and her husband John, Charolle and her husband Frankie, his beloved grandchildren Corinne, Jeremy and Matthias, his brothers Charlie, Alfred, Joe and Johnny, his sister Olympia and his late sister Josephine, his sister in-law Annie, their respective families, nephews and nieces, relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Thursday, August 8, at 7.45am for Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish Church, Fgura, where mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.30am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Marija Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Movement will be greatly appreciated. Lord grant him eternal rest.

VASSALLO. On July 27, at a hospital in New York (United States), MARY, a longtime resident of Sliema, aged 94, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church and her family. She went to meet her beloved husband, Oscar, and her brothers, Harry and Walter. She leaves to mourn her loss her devoted children, Noel, Patricia and Lorraine; six treasured grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and friends from Malta – a place she always adored. May the Lord bless her and grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

CAMILLERI – TERRY. On the second anniversary of her passing: too soon, too young and much loved. Remembering all the happy times. Her brother Patrick Crockford and his wife Kathy.

CILIA – CETTINA, née Buttigieg, 4.8.2001. Dearest Tina, though many years have passed I still cannot get used to the idea that you are gone. You are no longer with me to share the good and bad times. I miss you so much. You were a treasure, kind, forgiving, humble and my heart will always be a place where I can keep you near to me. I love you, your twin sister Antoinette.

DEBONO – DAVID. Unfading memories of a beloved brother who went to meet the Risen Lord eight years ago. Sadly missed and fondly remembered by his sisters Marguerite, Pauline, Lucienne and their families. Rest in peace.

ELLUL – Dr JOSEPH ELLUL, MD of Marsascala. In loving memory of a beloved father and grandfather, today the seventh anniversary of his demise. Never forgotten and deeply missed by his children Anne Marie, Jonathan and his wife Anjelica, his grandchildren Sean, Petra, Erica and Amy, family and friends. Papa your life was a blessing, your memory a treasure. You are loved beyond words and missed beyond measure.

FARRUGIA – ANGOLINA of Marsa, on her 42nd anniversary of her demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. All her family.

PACE MOORE – JOSEPH. In loving memory of a dear father and grandfather, today the 13th anniversary of his passing away. Fondly remembered by his daughter Anna, son-in-law John and grandson Peter Paul and his wife Joanne.

PECORELLA. In loving memory of my dear husband GODFREY on the first anniversary of his demise, much loved and missed by his wife Carmen, his sons Etienne and spouse Lina, Sandro and spouse Lisa, Massimo and partner Eleonor, his daughter Claudia, his grandchildren Chris and his wife Alicia, Jade, Luke, James, Kyra, Timo and his great-grandson Salvatore. His sisters Maryrose and Lucienne, his brother Ian, in-laws Myriam, Joseph, George, Richard and Paul together with their respective spouses, partners and children. A remembrance Mass shall be said today Sunday, August 4, at 7.30pm at the Salesians Oratory chapel, Sliema. May he rest in eternal peace.

PSAILA – JENNIE. Today the 10th anniversary of that tragic day. Never forgotten, always missed. Pippo, Neil, Simon, Tina.

