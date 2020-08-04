Obituary

CARUANA. On August 3, at St Peter’s Home, Lija, LILIAN aged 94, passed away peacefully. She leaves to mourn her nieces Bernadette Angeli, Therese Zammit and Marie Tabone and their respective spouses, other relatives and friends.

The funeral will leave St Peter’s Home today, Tuesday, August 4, at 8.15am for Our Saviour’s parish church, Lija, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 8.30am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to the Hospice Malta, Balzan will be greatly appreciated. May the Lord, grant her eternal rest. The Caruana family would like to thank the sisters of St Peter’s Home, Lija, and in particular Antoinette Azzopardi who cared for her with love and dedication for many years.

Requiem Mass

A Mass will be celebrated for the repose of the soul of GENNIE PSAILA on the 11th anniversary of her demise. Mass will be said today, Tuesday, August 4, at the Kunċiżżjoni church, Rabat, Malta. Route: Roman House, Bużugrilla, Wied il-Fiddien, Bieb ir-Ruwa and Kunċiżżjoni. You are all welcome. Please bring your own seating. Mass will be streamed live on Kunċiżżjoni ta’ Vera, Rabat, Malta.

In Memoriam

CILIA – CETTINA, née Buttigieg, 4.8.2001. Dearest Tina, though you have been gone for 19 years, you are still so much alive for me as sisters carry each other in their hearts forever. We have walked through life together sharing everything. I miss you so much, but I always thank God for having given me such a wonderful sister even though for a short time. I love you. Your twin sister Antoinette.

ELLUL – Dr JOSEPH ELLUL, MD, of Marsascala. In loving memory of a beloved father and grandfather, today the eighth anniversary of his demise. Never forgotten and deeply missed by his children Anne Marie, Jonathan and his wife Anjelica, his grandchildren Sean, Petra, Erica and Amy, family and friends. Papa your life was a blessing, your memory a treasure. You are loved beyond words and missed beyond measure.

PACE MOORE – JOSEPH. Fondest memories of a dear father and grandfather, today the 14th anniversary of his demise. Lovingly remembered by his daughter Anna, son-in-law John, grandson Peter Paul and his wife Joanne.

PSAILA – GENIE. Fondly re-membered, never forgotten. Today the 11th anniversary. Pippo, Neil, Simon, Tina, Ivy, the Psaila and Swain families.

To book an obituary or an ‘In Memoriam’ email classified@timesofmalta.com or night@timesofmalta.com after office hours.