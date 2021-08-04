Obituaries

PULIS. On August 2, suddenly at his home in Mellieħa, ALEXANDER GEORGE, went to meet the Risen Lord comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his irreparable loss, his dear partner Joita, his beloved daughter Daniela and her husband Mark Tabone, and his precious grandson Liam, his sisters Yvonne Pulis and Josette Flores Martin, his nephews Michael Flores Martin and Karolina, and Mark Flores Martin and Monica, and his great niece Mia, other relatives and friends.The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Thursday, August 5, at 1.15pm, for Our Lady of Victories parish church, Mellieħa, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 2pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery.No flowers by request, but donations to id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. Eternal rest grant unto him O Lord and let perpetual light shine upon him. May he rest in peace. Amen.

SCICLUNA. On August 3, at St James Capua Hospital, Sliema, CARMEL, of Għajnsielem, aged 91, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss, his devoted wife Mary née Cutajar, his children Antoinette and her husband Joe, Loreto, Joseph and his wife Josephine, his grand-children Maria and her husband Elvin, Estelle and Gilbert, his great-grandson Arthur, and his sister Rita, other relatives and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated tomorrow, Thursday, August 5, at Għajnsielem parish church, at 4.30pm, followed by interment.Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

CILIA – CETTINA, née Buttigieg, 4-8-2001. Dearest Tina, though you have been gone for 20 years you are still so much alive for me as sisters carry each other in their hearts forever. You were a treasure always there for me no matter what, sharing everything. Your course in life, though short, was always charted with high ideals and love. I love you and miss you so much. Your twin sister Antoinette.

ELLUL – Dr JOSEPH ELLUL, MD of Marsascala. In loving memory of a beloved father and grandfather, today the ninth anniversary of his demise. Never forgotten and deeply missed by his children Anne Marie, Jonathan and . his wife Anjelica, his grandchildren Sean, Petra, Erica and Amy, family and friends. Papa your life was a blessing, your memory a treasure. You are loved beyond words and missed beyond measure. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

PACE MOORE – JOSEPH. In ever loving memory of a dear father and grandfather, on the 15th anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered by his daughter Anna, son-in-law John, grandson Peter Paul and his wife Joanne. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

PSAILA – GENNIE. On the 12th anniversary, always with us, Pippo, Neil, Simon, Tina, Ivy, Bea.

Sidonia Enterprises Ltd

Summer shutdown 2021. . Last trading day Thursday, August 12, re-open Monday, August 23.

