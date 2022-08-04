Obituaries

AGIUS. On August 2, at Simblija Care Home, Major MAURICE AGIUS, aged 101, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his children Andrew and his wife Pat, Frances widow of Per Bergedahl, Gillian and her husband Victor Sciriha, his grandchildren Nick, Mark, Steve, Christopher and their partners, his great-grandchildren Ollie, Sophia and Izzy, his sister Doris Degabriele together with his friends and relatives. A funeral service will be held tomorrow, Friday, August 5, at San Ġwann parish church, at 8.30am. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

ELLUL. On August 2, at St Vincent de Paul Residence, ANTOINETTE, née Vella, of Mosta and resided in Valletta, aged 82, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her great loss her beloved husband Emanuel, her children Astrid and her husband Mark, Aldo and his wife Michelle and Maria, her grandchildren Matthew and his wife Daniela, Adriana and her fiancé Thomas, Alistair, Nathaniel and Samuel, other relatives and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated today, Thursday, August 4, at the Santa Maria Assunta Basilica, Mosta, at 8.30am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi will be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

FENECH. On August 3, at Mater Dei Hospital, JOSEPH, Corinthia Group Director, aged 65, passed away and was comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Tessie, his daughters Cherilyn and her husband Cleo, Oriana and her husband Allan, his son Paul and his wife Mathilde, and his beloved grandchildren Albert, Benoit, Edward, Faith, David and Margot. He also leaves to mourn his brothers Michael and his wife Cettina, his brother Philip and his wife Domenica, his sister Carmen and her husband Louis, his brother-in-law Mannie Galea and other relatives and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated tomorrow, Friday, August 5, at 8.45am, at Naxxar parish church, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

GULIA. On August 2, ALAN, son of the late Judge Emeritus Oliver John Gulia and the late Joanne Antida, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy church. He leaves to mourn his deep loss his loving brothers Kenneth and Gavin and his wife Fleur, his niece and nephew Martina and Luigi, his aunt Nancy widow of Judge Emeritus Prof Wallace Philip Gulia, his cousins, relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital, tomorrow, Friday, August 5, at 7.45am for St Philip’s parish church, Żebbuġ, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.30am, followed by interment in the family vault at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MANARA. On August 2, SERGIO, widower of Irene née Dowling, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss and celebrate his long, fruitful and dedicated life, his beloved children, Ray and his wife Jodie, Sander and his wife Debra, Fiorella, Marco and his wife Emma, his grandchildren Amelia, Bertie, Isabella, Jonathan and his wife Amanda, Richard and his wife Emma, Sarah and her husband Rafael, Rebecca, Miguel and his wife Rossella, Lara, and Malcolm and his fiancée Maria, his great-grandchildren Zachary, Emilia, Heidi and Elia, as well as many other relatives and friends. Mass, præsente cadavere, will be said tomorrow, Friday, August 5, at Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, at 9.30am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest. The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff at MIU and M5 wards at Mater Dei Hospital and at Good Shepherd Hospital and Dar l-Anunzjata for their care and dedication.

ZAMMIT. On July 30, at Mater Dei Hospital, TESSIE, of Paola, aged 90, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. Loved and remembered by her sister Mary, her brother Anthony and his wife Marvin, Olga widow of her brother Joseph and Josephine widow of her brother Lino, her nephews and nieces, their respective spouses, their children, all other relatives and friends, especially her devoted carer Lorida. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Saturday, August 6, at 9.30am, for the Basilica of Christ the King, Paola, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 10am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

CILIA – CETTINA, née Buttigieg, 4-8-2001. Dearest Tina, though you have been gone for all these years you are still so much alive for me as sisters carry each other in their hearts forever. We have walked through life together sharing the good and bad times. I miss you so much but I always thank God for having given me such a wonderful sister even though for a short time. I love you, your twin sister Antoinette.

ELLUL – Dr JOSEPH ELLUL MD, of Marsascala. In loving memory of a beloved father and grandfather, today the 10th anniversary of his demise. Never forgotten and deeply missed by his children Anne Marie, Jonathan and his wife Anjelica, and his grandchildren Sean, Petra, Erica and Amy.

Papa’ your life was a blessing, your memory a treasure.

You are loved beyond words and missed beyond measure.

You are always in our hearts.

Lord, grant him eternal rest.

PACE MOORE – JOSEPH. In ever loving memory of a dear father and grandfather, on the 16th anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered by his daughter Anna, son-in-law John, grandson Peter Paul and his wife Joanne. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

PSAILA – GENIE. On the 13th anniversary, sorely missed, Pippo, Neil, Simon, Tina, Ivy, Bea. Always in our thoughts.

PAWLU MIZZI – On the third anniversary from his demise. A commemorative Mass will be celebrated on Friday, 5 August, 2022 at 6.30pm at Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi. Always alive in the memory of his wife Maria, his children Annamaria, Ginette and Joseph and their spouses, children, relatives and friends.

