CAMILLERI. On August 4, CONSOLATA (known as Connie), born and lived in Siġġiewi, formerly a teacher, reunited with the Lord at the age of 72. Never forgotten by her husband Alfred, her son Joseph, and his partner Dorianne, and her grandchild Henry, her step-grandchild Craig, her family and her husband’s family and friends, her carers the late Michelle and Marlyn. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Tuesday, August 6, at 4pm for Siġġiewi parish church where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 4.30pm, followed by interment at the Siġġiewi cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

MIZZI. On August 5, PAWLU, aged 89, founder of Klabb Kotba Maltin, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He lives forever in the memory of his beloved wife Maria, née Scicluna, his children Annamaria, Ginette and Joseph, their spouses, children, grandchildren and great grandchildren, all other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Thursday, August 8, at 2.15pm for the Metropolitan Cathedral Mdina, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 3.00pm followed by private interment at the Divine Mercy Cemetery, Burmarrad. No flowers by request but donations to the Dar tal-Provvidenza, Siġġiewi, would be appreciated. The family wish to thank the staff of Fatima Ward at St Vincent de Paule Residence for their care and dedication. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

SCERRI. On August 4, at Mater Dei Hospital, VICTOR, aged 91, from Sliema, went to meet the Risen Lord, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his sad loss his wife Marlene née Izzo, his children Lauren and her husband Christopher Brincat, Malcolm and his wife Sylvia, his grandchildren Daniel and his partner Claudia, Elena and Karyn, his brother-in-law Edgar Izzo and his wife Pat, Marion wife of his late brother-in-law Joe Izzo, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Tuesday, August 6, at 8.00am, for Our Lady of Mount Carmel parish church, Balluta, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.30am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Donations to id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be appreciated. The family wish to thank the management and staff at Casa Arkati, Mosta for their care and dedication. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

Wednesday, August 7, being the trigesima die since the death of GEORGE PISANI, the 6.30pm Mass at Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, will be offered for the repose of his soul. The attendance of relatives and friends will be greatly appreciated.

FLERI – OVIDIO. In loving memory, on the 40th anniversary of his death. Always in our thoughts and prayers. His daughter Angela and her husband Stephen.

KELLY – THERESA. Today the 40th anniversary of her passing away. Fondly remembered and deeply missed by her daughter Patricia, Aida and Neville and her beloved grandchildren Shirley, Simon, Nigel and Samuel. A prayer is solicited.

MALLIA – MARY ANNE. Always in our thoughts and prayers on the ninth anniversary of her death. Sadly missed by her children, Malcolm, Anne-Marie, Peter and Maureen, in-laws, grandsons, family and friends. Lord, grant her eternal peace.

MICALLEF – HENRY and DORIS (4.8.19, 6.8.19). Forever loved and always missed. Maureen, Christine, Mark and Helene and their families.

STAINES – ROBERT (Bobby). In loving memory of a dear brother on the anniversary of his death. Patrick, Geraldine and Margaret.

XUEREB. Unfading memories of our dear EMANUEL. On the 20th anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered by his wife and sons and their families, brothers and sisters, relatives and friends.

Summer shutdown 2019. Last trading day Friday, August 9. Re-opens: Monday, August 26.

