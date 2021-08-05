Obituaries

BORG. Suddenly, on July 15, ADRIAN, aged 56, passed away peacefully. He leaves to mourn his loss his devoted wife Yasmin née Taylor-East, his beloved daughter Francesca and her fiancé Oliver. He will also be sadly missed by his siblings Frank and Doris, Tonio and Adele, Marika, Claire and Pierre Bugeja, James and Debbie, Maria and Patrick Carey, his in-laws, Hu and Claudia Taylor-East, Phillip and Rita Taylor-East and Miriam Taylor-East, his nephews and nieces and other numerous relatives and friends.The funeral will take place tomorrow, Friday, August 6, at 9.15am at St Therese of Lisieux Sanctuary, Birkirkara, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Mandatory standard COVID-19 protocols are to be observed at all times, including the wearing of masks and social distancing.May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

DE BONO. On August 3, at his home in Sliema, HERBERT (il-Perit), aged 89, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss, his devoted wife Theresa, his children Heidi, Kevin, David, Michelle Marie and husband Gedefaw, his grandchildren, his brother and sisters, and their respective spouses, and the widow of his brother Maurice, other relatives and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated tomorrow, Friday, August 6, at St Gregory the Great parish church, Sliema, at 8.45am, followed by interment. No flowers by request but donations to the Hospice Movement would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

Requiem Mass

Being the trigesima die since the passing away of MARGUERITE PACE BALZAN, a Mass for the repose of her soul will be celebrated on Friday, August 6, at 6.30pm, at Ibraġ parish church. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

FLERI – OVIDIO. In loving memory, on the 42nd anni-versary of his death. Always in our thoughts and prayers. His daughter Angela and her husband Stephen.

KELLY – THERESA. Today the 42nd anniversary of her passing away. Fondly remembered and deeply missed by her daughter Patricia, Aida and Neville and her beloved grandchildren Shirley, Simon, Nigel and Samuel. A prayer is solicited.

MALLIA – MARY ANNE. Always in our thoughts and prayers on the 11th anniversary of her death. Sadly missed by her children, Malcolm, Anne-Marie, Peter and Maureen, in-laws, grandsons, family and friends. Lord, grant her eternal peace.

PATINIOTT. In loving memory of Dr RAPHAEL PATINIOTT on the first anniversary of his passing. Sadly missed and forever in our hearts. Re-membered with much love by his wife Antoinette, children Claire widow of Paul Borg, Robert and Bertha, Catherine, Angele, Louise and Robert Lyter, Anne and Charles Yousif. His grandchildren and great-granddaughter and their partners. Dear Lord keep him forever in your loving care. The 6.30pm Mass on Sunday, August 8, at St Therese of Lisieux Sanctuary, Birkirkara, will be said for the repose of his soul.

STAINES. In loving memory of ROBERT (Bobby) on the anni-versary of his demise. Lord, grant him eternal rest. His sisters Geraldine, Margaret and all the family.

