OBITUARY

VASSALLO. On August 3, LOUISE, née Schembri Barbaro, passed away peacefully at Mater Dei Hospital at the age of 87, comforted by the rites of the Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her husband Anthony, her daughters Henriette and her husband John Busuttil, and Paula, her grandchildren Albina and Karina, her brother Antoine and his wife Victoria, nephews, nieces, in-laws, other relatives and friends. Mass præsente cadavere for the repose of her soul, will be celebrated at 11am today, Saturday, August 5, at St Francis church, Republic Street, Valletta, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza will be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

IN MEMORIAM

FLERI – OVIDIO. In loving memory, on the 44th anniversary of his death. Always in our thoughts and prayers. His daughter Angela and her husband Stephen.

MALLIA – MARY ANNE. Always in our thoughts and prayers on the 13th anniversary of her death. Sadly missed by her children, Malcolm, Anne-Marie, Peter and Maureen, in-laws, grandsons, family and friends. Lord, grant her eternal peace.

PATINIOTT – Dr RAPHAEL PATINIOTT. In loving memory of our dearest dad on the third anniversary of his demise. Forever in our hearts. Claire, Robert and Bertha, Catherine, Angele, Louise and Robert, Anne and Charles, grandchildren and great-granddaughter. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

