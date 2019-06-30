Obituaries

AQUILINA-ST JOHN. On August 3, JOSEPH MARY unexpectedly passed away, aged 80. He leaves to mourn his sad loss his wife Margaret née Lauri, his son Adrian, daughter Alison and her husband Danny, grandchildren Lewis, Eloise and Millie. His brother and sisters Albert, Doris and Annette and all their families, all other relatives and friends. The funeral will be held on August 8 at 2.15pm from Mater Dei Hospital to Marija Bambina parish church, Mellieħa, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 3.30pm, followed by interment at Sultana tal-Vittorji cemetery, Mellieħa. The family would like to thank the staff at Valyou Supermarket, Mellieħa, and the people who came forward to help and comfort him in his time of need. No flowers by request but donations to Animal Protectors Malta or Noah’s Ark Dog Sanctuary, please reference Joe Aquilina-St John, details of how to donate will be posted on their social media pages. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

CAMILLERI. On August 4, CONSOLATA (known as Connie), born and lived in Siġġiewi, formerly a teacher, re-united with the Lord at the age of 72. Never forgotten by her husband Alfred, her son Joseph, and his partner Dorianne, and her grandchild Henry, her step-grandchild Craig, her family and her husband’s family and friends, her carers the late Michelle and Marlyn. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Tuesday, August 6, at 4pm for Siġġiewi parish church where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 4.30pm, followed by interment at the Siġġiewi Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

MIZZI. On August 5, PAWLU, aged 89, founder of Klabb Kotba Maltin, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He lives forever in the memory of his beloved wife Maria, née Scicluna, his children Annamaria, Ginette and Joseph, their spouses, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, all other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Thursday, August 8, at 2.15pm for the Metropolitan Cathedral Mdina, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 3pm followed by private interment at the Divine Mercy Cemetery, Burmarrad. No flowers by request but donations to the id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be appreciated. The family wish to thank the staff of Fatima Ward at St Vincent de Paul Residence for their care and dedication. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

SANT. On August 4, at Pax et Bonum Residence, Mosta, JOSEPHINE of Sliema, widow of Emanuel, aged 93, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her children Joe and his wife Carmen residing in Australia, Andreana and her husband Tony Borg, Edgar and his wife Joan, Sister Miriam of the Sacred Heart of Jesus residing in Australia, Anna and her husband John Borg, Michael and his wife Deborah, Tarcisio and his wife Rosaria, Therese and her husband Patrick Paris, her brother, in-laws, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Friday, August 9, at 8.30am for Sacro Cuor Sanctuary, Sliema, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to the Ursuline Sisters, will be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

SCERRI. On August 4, at Mater Dei Hospital, VICTOR, aged 91, from Sliema, went to meet the Risen Lord, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his sad loss his wife Marlene née Izzo, his children Lauren and her husband Christopher Brincat, Malcolm and his wife Sylvia, his grandchildren Daniel and his partner Claudia, Elena and Karyn, his brother-in-law Edgar Izzo and his wife Pat, Marion wife of his late brother-in-law Joe Izzo, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Tuesday, August 6, at 8am for Our Lady of Mount Carmel parish church, Balluta, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.30am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Donations to id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be appreciated. The family wish to thank the management and staff at Casa Arkati, Mosta, for their care and dedication. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

Requiem Mass

Tomorrow, Wednesday, August 7, being the trigesima die since the death of GEORGE PISANI, the 6.30pm Mass at Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, will be offered for the repose of his soul. The attendance of relatives and friends will be greatly appreciated.

In Memoriam

AGIUS. In loving memory of MAURICE, ex-Secretary General UHM, on the 14th anniversary of his calling to eternal life. Fondly remembered by his wife Maria, his daughters Sandra and Jacqueline, their spouses, grandchildren, relatives and friends. Lord grant him eternal rest.

GALEA – EMMA. In loving memory of a dear mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Today the 13th anniversary of her death. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Joseph and Yvonne, Marika and Charles, Cecilia, Paula and Sandro, nephews and nieces.

MUSCAT – JOSEPH. Today the 11th anniversary of his death. In our thoughts and prayers as ever dear brother. Marlene and Victoria.

MUSCAT – MARY ROSE née Scerri. In loving memory of our dear mother, today the 12th anniversary of her passing away. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. Her daughters Joanna Wallbank and Christine Muscat and their families. May she rest in peace.

SCERRI – NELLIE, née Spiteri Paris. In ever loving memory of a beloved mother and grandmother, today the 25th anniversary of her demise. Michael, Babette and Erica.

Sidonia Enterprises Ltd

Summer shutdown 2019. Last trading day Friday, August 9, re-open Monday, August 26.