Obituary

BURLO’. On July 31, at his residence in the UK, JOSEPH NOEL, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his beloved family after an illness which Joe fought so bravely and determinedly over four years. He will always be dearly loved and missed by his wife Lynne, his children Liana and Simon, his precious granddaughter Ella, his sisters Marian and her husband Godwin, Vera and her husband Romwald, his sister-in-law Elva, his nieces and nephews and their spouses and children, other relatives and friends. Arrangements for a Mass in celebration of his life will be announced later. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

AGIUS – MAURICE. Loving memories of a dear husband, father and grandfather, today the 15th anniversary of his demise. Sadly missed and always remembered by his wife Maria, daughters Sandra and Jacqueline, their spouses and grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

GALEA – EMMA. In loving memory of a dear mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, today the 14th anniversary of her death. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Joseph and Yvonne, Marika and Charles, Cecilia, Paula and Sandro, nephews and nieces.

MUSCAT – JOSEPH. Today the 12th anniversary of his death. In our thoughts and prayers as ever dear brother. Rest in peace. Marlene and Victoria.

MUSCAT – MARY ROSE, née Scerri. In loving memory of our dear mother, today the 13th anniversary of her passing away. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. Her daughters Joanna Wallbank and Christine Muscat and their families. May she rest in peace.

MUSCAT – MARY ROSE, née Scerri. In loving memory of our sister today the 13th anniversary of her death. Margaret and John.

SCERRI – NELLIE, née Spiteri Paris. In ever loving memory of a beloved mother and grandmother, today the 26th anniversary of her demise. Michael, Babette and Erica.

VASSALLO – VICTOR F. In ever loving memory of a dearest and beloved father and grandfather, today the first anniversary of his demise. Deeply missed by his children Victor and Susan, Franco and Laura, Stefan, Louiselle and Mark, and his treasured grandsons, Thomas and Ġanni. Always in our thoughts, for-ever in our hearts.

