Obituaries

MIFSUD. On August 5, at his residence, ALBERT, aged 82, suddenly passed away peacefully. He leaves to mourn his loss his brothers Franics, Anthony and Mario, his sisters Maria, Madeliene, Silvana, Rita, Violetta and Pierina and their respective spouses and his much loved nieces and nephews, relatives and friends.The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Saturday, August 7, at 8am, to the Immaculate Conception church, Ħamrun, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.15am. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be appreciated.May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

ZERAFA. On August 5, at Mater Dei Hospital, JOSEPHINE, former MUSEUM superior, of Balzan and residing at Casa Leone, St Julian’s, aged 90, passed away peacefully. She went to meet the Risen Lord, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss Francis widower of her sister Carmen D’Anastas, her nephews and nieces Stephen, Bernadette, Christopher, Maria and Noel, their children and their families, partners, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Saturday, August 7, at 8am, followed by Mass at Balzan parish church, at 8.30am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be appreciated.Lord, grant him eternal rest.The family would like to thank all the doctors, nurses and staff at MIU ward and Casa Leone, St Julian’s.

In Memoriam

AGIUS – MAURICE. Former Secretary General UĦM. Today the 16th anniversary of his demise. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. His wife Maria, daughters Sandra and Jacqueline and their families. May he rest in peace.GALEA – EMMA. In loving memory of a dear mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, today the 15th anniversary of her death. Joseph and Yvonne, Marika and Charles, Cecilia, Paula and Sandro.

MICALLEF – DENISE. Remembering my dear aunt who passed away two years ago. Very much missed. Maureen.

MUSCAT. In loving memory of our dear father JOE, and brother, JOSEPH, who departed this life on August 9, 2001 and August 6, 2008 respectively. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. Marlene and Victoria. Lord, grant them eternal rest.

MUSCAT – MARY ROSE, née Scerri. In loving memory of our dear mother today, the 14th anniversary of her demise. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. Her daughters Joanna Wallbank and Christine Muscat and their families. May she rest in peace.

MUSCAT – MARY ROSE, née Scerri. In loving memory of our sister today the 14th anniversary of her death. Margaret and John.SCERRI – NELLIE, née Spiteri Paris. In ever loving memory of a beloved mother and grandmother, today the 27th anniversary of her demise. Michael, Babette and Erica.

VASSALLO – VICTOR F. In loving memory of a special and beloved father and grandfather, today the second anniversary of his demise. Deeply missed by his children Victor and Susan, Franco and Laura, Stefan, Louiselle and Mark, and his treasured grandsons, Thomas and Ġanni. Always in our thoughts, forever in our hearts.

Sistina art shop

Sidonia Enterprises Ltd

