Obituary

MIZZI. On August 5, PAWLU, aged 89, founder of Klabb Kotba Maltin, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He lives forever in the memory of his beloved wife Maria, née Scicluna, his children Annamaria, Ginette and Joseph, their spouses, children, grand­children and great grand­children, all other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Thursday, August 8, at 2.15pm for the Metropolitan Cathedral, Mdina, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 3pm, followed by private interment at the Divine Mercy Cemetery, Burmarrad. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest. The family wish to thank the staff of Fatima Ward, St Vincent de Paul Residence, for their care and dedication.

VASSALLO. On August 6, VICTOR FREDERICK, widower of his beloved Frances, aged 87, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of the Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his great loss his children Victor and Susan, Franco and Laura, Stefan, Louiselle and Mark, his treasured grandsons, Thomas and Ġanni, his devoted carer, Lenie, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends.Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated tomorrow, Thursday, August 8, at 8.30am at Santa Venera Parish Church, followed by interment at the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request, but donations to Din l-Art Ħelwa would be appreciated. The family wish to thank the staff of Fatima Ward at St Vincent de Paul Residence for their kindness, care and dedication. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

AZZOPARDI – ANNA. Cherished memories of a dear wife and mother on the 14th anniversary of her passing away. Peter, Andrew, Simon, Ninia and Michael.

AZZOPARDI – ANNA. In memory of our dear friend, today the 14th anniversary of her demise. Sadly missed and fondly remembered. Ann, Josette, Sandra, Christine and Madeleine.

BUHAGIAR – MARIA. In loving memory, on the first anniversary of her demise. Forever loved and always missed. Joe, Rosemarie, Isabelle, Noel, in-laws and grandchildren.

CASSAR. In loving memory of ALFRED, a dear beloved husband and father, today the second anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered by his wife Mary, his children Mario, Massimo and Nadia, and their respective spouses, grand­children, other relatives and friends. You are missed each and every day. Masses for the repose of his soul will be celebrated today at St Dominic parish church at 8.30am and at St Paul Shipwrecked parish church at 6.30pm, Valletta. The attendance of relatives and friends is greatly appreciated.

Sadly missed along life’s way,

Quietly remembered every day…

No longer in our life to share,

But in our hearts, you’re always there.

CREMONA. Treasured memo­ries of our dearest mother Rosemary on the 13th anniversary of her passing to eternal life. Remembered today as always, with much love and gratitude by her children Kathleen, Peter, Jennifer and David, their respective spouses and grandchildren. Always in our thoughts and prayers. May the Lord, grant her eternal rest.

CUOMO. Unfading memories of our beloved father and grandfather CARMELO today the 45th anniversary of his demise. Gone but never forgotten by his children, grandchildren and in-laws. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

GAUCI BORDA – CARMEN. On the 16th anniversary of her demise. Lovingly remembered by Myra, Neville and her grandchildren Gabriel and Raphael.

MUSCAT – MARY ROSE, née Scerri. In loving memory of our sister, today the 12th anniversary of her death. Margaret and John.

PIZZUTO – RENE. Treasured and unfading memories of a dearly beloved father, today the 25th anniversary of his passing away to eternal life. Deeply missed by his children Marcel, Moyra, Ray, Suzanne and their respective families, relatives and friends. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

ZAMMIT – GUSTAV. On the 56th anniversary of his passing, remembering him always with love and gratitude. Erminiette and Joe, Tony, Melvin, Edwin and Marisa, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The 11.30am Mass on Sunday, August 11, at the Sanctuary of Divine Mercy, San Pawl tat-Tarġa, will be offered for the repose of Gustav and Elenita Zammit. Lord, grant them eternal rest.

ZAMMIT. Cherished memories of our beloved KATYA on the 20th anniversary of her passing away. So sadly missed but always in our hearts. Lovingly remembered by her mother Monica and her brother Peter.

