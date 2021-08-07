Obituaries

BORG. On July 28, at Mater Dei Hospital, PAUL ANTHONY, aged 64, passed away peacefully surrounded by family. He leaves to mourn his loss, his wife Claire, his children Rebecca, Mark, Chris and his partner Emilia, and Stephen and his wife Geraldine. His granddaughter Maya and her partner Bea. His mother Helen widow of Edward Borg, his brother Anton and his wife Lynn, his sisters Carmen and Theresa, his mother-in-law Antoinette widow of Raphael Patiniott, his brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces and many extended family, friends, colleagues and students.The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Monday, August 9, at 8.45am, for St Theresa Sanctuary, Birkirkara, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 9.15am, followed by private burial in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Jesuit Refugee Services and Malta Heart Foundation will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.Mandatory standard COVID-19 protocols are to be observed at all times. Mass can be followed online on skylinewebcams.com.

MIFSUD. On August 5, at his residence, ALBERT, aged 82, suddenly passed away peacefully. He leaves to mourn his loss his brothers Francis, Anthony and Mario, his sisters Maria, Madeliene, Silvana, Rita, Violetta and Pierina, and their respective spouses, and his much loved nieces and nephews, relatives and friends.The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Saturday, August 7, at 8am, for the Immaculate Conception church, Ħamrun, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.15am. No flowers by request but donations to id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be appreciated.May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

ZAMMIT. On August 5, at Villa Messina, Rabat, CARMEN née Darmanin, aged 89, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss, her daughters Myriam and her husband Rosario Saia, Lorraine and her husband Patrick Anastasi, her grandchildren Meluccio and his wife Doreen, Etienne and his fiancée Giuseppina, Christine and her husband Christian, Stephanie and Nicolette, her great-grandchildren Nicole, Giulia, Elena, Nathan and Benjamin, her sister Vivienne, her in-laws, nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends.The celebration of Mass præsente cadavere will be said today, Saturday, August 7, at Marsascala parish church, at 10.30am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Villa Mgr Gonzi, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated.May she rest in peace.The family would like to thank the managers and staff at Villa Messina, Rabat, and RoseVille, Attard, for their outstanding care and dedication during her stay there.

In Memoriam

AZZOPARDI. Treasured memo-ries of my wife ANNA. Today the 16th anniversary of her passing to eternal life. Always loved and remembered by her husband Peter and her children Andrew, Simon, Ninia and Michael.

AZZOPARDI – ANNA née Diacono. Sixteen long years, but always remembered with love by her mother Rita, siblings Veronica, Anthony, Simon. Peter, Nicky, Karl, Mark, Michael, Julian and Bobby and their spouses. Many nephews and nieces and Giuseppa.

AZZOPARDI – ANNA. In memory of our dear friend, today the 16th anniversary of her demise. Sadly missed and fondly remembered. Josette, Sandra, Christine, Ann and Madeleine.

CASSAR. In loving memory of ALFRED, a dear beloved husband and father, today the fourth anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered by his wife Mary, his children Mario, Massimo and Nadia, and their respective spouses, grandchildren, other relatives and friends. You are missed each and every day. Masses for the repose of his soul will be celebrated today in Valletta, at 10am at the collegiate parish church of St Paul Shipwrecked, and at 6.45pm at the Jesuit church (il-Ġizwiti). Lord, grant him eternal rest.

Sadly missed along life’s way,

Quietly remembered every day…

No longer in our life to share,

But in our hearts, you’re always there.

CREMONA. Treasured memo-ries of our dearest mother ROSEMARY on the 15th anniversary of her passing to eternal life. Remembered today as always with much love and gratitude by her children Kathleen, Peter, Jennifer, David and their respective families. Always in our thoughts and prayers. May the Lord, grant her eternal rest.

CUOMO. Cherished and unfading memory of our dear CARMELO on the 47th anni-versary of his passing away. Lovingly remembered by all his family. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

GAUCI BORDA – CARMEN. On the 18th anniversary of her demise. Lovingly remembered by Myra, Neville and her grandchildren Gabriel and Raphael.

PIZZUTO – RENE. Treasured memories of a dearly beloved father and grandfather, today the 27th anniversary of his passing away to eternal life. Deeply missed by his children Marcel, Moyra, Raymond, Suzanne, in-laws and grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

ZAMMIT – GUSTAV. In cherished and loving memory, on the 58th anniversary of his passing over. Lovingly remembered by his children Erminiette and Joe, Tony, Melvin, Edwin and Marisa, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, family and friends. Mass for the repose of his soul will be said on Sunday, August 8, at 6.30pm at Tal-Ibraġ parish church. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

ZAMMIT. Cherished memories of our beloved KATYA on the 22nd anniversary of her passing away. So sadly missed but always in our hearts. Lovingly remembered by her mother Monica and her brother Peter.

Sidonia Enterprises Ltd

Summer shutdown 2021. Last trading day Thursday, August 12, re-open Monday, August 23.

To book an obituary or an ‘In Memoriam’ email classified@timesofmalta.com or night@timesofmalta.com after office hours.