MARTIN. On August 3, NORMAN JOHN, aged 75, passed away peacefully in his sleep. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Monica, his son Jonathan and his wife Gemma, his daughter Audrey and her partner Andrea, and his beloved grandson Noah. He also leaves to mourn his loss his brothers Charles and his wife Antoinette, Alfred and his wife Janet and other relatives and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated tomorrow, Monday, August 8, at 9am, at St Julian’s parish church, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

AZZOPARDI – ANNA. Today the 17th anniversary of her demise. Sadly missed and fondly remembered by her husband Peter and her children Andrew, Simon, Ninia, Michael and her Diacono siblings and family.

AZZOPARDI – ANNA, née Diacono. 17 long years but always remembered with much love and a tender smile by her mother Rita, siblings Veronica, Anthony, Simon, Peter, Nicky, Karl, Mark, Michael, Julian and Bobby. In-laws, many nephews and nieces and Giuseppa.

AZZOPARDI – ANNA. In memory of our dear friend, today the 17th anniversary of her demise. Sadly missed and fondly remembered. Josette, Sandra, Christine, Ann and Madeleine.

BRINCAU. In loving memory of JESSIE, on the 23rd anniversary of her demise. Fondly remembered by her daughter Mary Rose and family.

CREMONA. Treasured memories of our dearest mother ROSEMARY on the 16th anniversary of her passing to eternal life. Remembered today as always with much love and gratitude by her children Kathleen, Peter, Jennifer, David and their respective families. Always in our thoughts and prayers. May the Lord, grant her eternal rest.

CUOMO. In loving memory of our beloved CARMELO today the 48th anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. His loving family.

GAUCI BORDA – CARMEN. On the 19th anniversary of her demise. Lovingly remembered by Myra, Neville and her grandchildren Gabriel and Raphael.

PIZZUTO – RENÉ. In loving memory of a beloved father and grandfather on the 28th anniversary of his death. Deeply missed by his children Marcel, Moyra, Ray and Suzanne, and their respective families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

THEUMA. In loving memory of GINO, on his second anniversary (8.8.2022) of his passing away. Life takes on a different colour without you. Greatly missed by Winnie, Stephanie and Gainluca.

ZAMMIT. In loving memory of our beloved GUSTAV today the 59th anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. His loving family.

ZAMMIT. Cherished memories of our beloved KATYA on the 23rd anniversary of her passing away. So sadly missed but always in our hearts. Lovingly remembered by her mother Monica and her brother Peter.

In loving memory of ALFRED CASSAR, today the fifth anniversary of his meeting with the Lord, August 7, 2017. Forever loved, cherished and deeply missed by his wife Mary, his children Mario, Massimo and Nadia and their respective spouses, grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Masses for the repose of his soul will be celebrated today, at 8am at St Paul Shipwrecked parish church and at 8.45am at the Jesuits church, Valletta. Lord, grant him eternal rest

“Sadly missed along life’s way, quietly remembered every day…

No longer in our life to share,

But in our hearts, you’re always there.”

In loving memory of JOE CILIA who passed away five years ago. Fondly remembered as a great dad to Mario, Ray and Steve and as one of Malta’s finest footballers. Missed every day by his sons and their families, his brothers Salvinu and John, grandchildren and other family and friends. Always in our thoughts and prayers.

In loving memory of TONY CHETCUTI, fourteen years gone by and you're still very much a part of us. His wife Carmen, his daughters Kristina and Nadja, and his grandchildren Pippa and Gigi.

"Close your eyes and you will see me among you Today and Tomorrow " - Khalil Gibran

In loving memory of WALTER DEBATTISTA a beloved husband, father, grandfather and brother on the second anniversary of his passing away.

GUIDO DE MARCO, August 12, 2010. In memory of a loving and caring husband, father and grandfather, on the 12th anniversary of his demise. Always remembered and deeply missed by his wife Violet, Giannella and George, Fiorella and Paul, Mario and Sharon, and grandchildren. A Mass for the repose of his soul will be said on Thursday, August 11 at 6.15pm at Ta’ Ġieżu church, St John Street, Valletta. Family and friends are welcome to attend.

In loving and unfading memory of GEORGE HILI a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and friend on the third anniversary since your passing away. You are always and forever in our hearts. All our love, your wife Carmen, Jesmond, Alexandra, Steve, Marthese, Kathryn, Dorothy, Darren, Nathan, Holly, Harry, Finn, Indri, Kayden, Krysal, Elaina, Leli, Tessie, all our families and your best friend Joe. Mass will be held for the repose of his soul at 6pm on August 24 at St Joseph the Worker church, Xemxija. Eternal rest give unto him O Lord and let perpetual light shine upon him, may he rest in peace. Amen.

In Memoriam: JOHNNY NAVARRO In fondest memory of an affectionate father, grandfather, great-grandfather and an exceptional much-loved actor on the 25th anniversary of his meeting with the Lord. Never forgotten and deeply missed by his four daughters Gladys, Marlene, Marcelle, Valerie, in-laws, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

It broke our hearts to lose you, but you didn't go alone,

For a part of us went with you, the day God called you home.

You are gone: your unforgettable smile still lingers on.

His brother and sisters. May he rest in peace

Marie Therese (Terry) Gera, widow of Brigadier ARTHUR JAMES GERA, Madeleine, Michael and Joanna would like to thank all those who attended the funeral on Thursday, 28 July 2022. Our sincere thanks also goes to the numerous letters and the overwhelming communication on social media. Our gratitude goes to the team at SAU2 at Mater Dei for the compassion and care given to our father till the end. Please accept our deepest thanks for everything you all did. Our appreciation goes to The Hospice for their assistance and to the staff on the 4th floor at St James Capua. To all the doctors and specialists, our sincere thanks for the care given during this time. To all our friends and family who showed kindness and who have stood by us and visited him in his hour of need. We are most grateful for the wreaths sent to the funeral Mass from family, friends and institutions marking the final salute to an officer and a gentleman.

