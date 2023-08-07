Obituaries

ALDEN. On August 5, DORIS, went to meet the Risen Lord at the age of 90. She leaves to mourn her loss her sister Helen, Rose, widow of her late brother Harry, Eileen widow of her late brother George, relatives of her late brother Robert, her nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends.The funeral cortège leaves Zammit Clapp Home tomorrow, Tuesday, August 8, at 8.30am, for Sacro Cuor parish church, Sliema, where Mass to celebrate her life will be said at 9am followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request, but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be greatly appreciated. The family is grateful for the wonderful love and care given to her by all the dedicated staff a Zammit Clapp Home.Lord, grant her eternal rest.

CASHA. On August 4, JANE née Callus, aged 85, passed away peacefully joining her late daughter Tania, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her husband Anthony, son-in-law Frans, widower of her daughter Tania, her son Joseph and his wife Daniela, grandchildren Jan Willem, Tessa Marie and her husband Dean, Sam and other relatives and friends. Mass to celebrate her life will be said on Wednesday, August 9 at 9am at St Dominic’s Church, Rabat. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta would be greatly appreciated. Special thanks to the staff of Ward Stella Maris 3 at St Vincent De Paule for their care and dedication. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

CINI. On August 4, ROMEO, of Sliema, aged 93, widower of Doris, passed peacefully away at his home, in the presence of his beloved children and his most devoted carer, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his irreparable loss his beloved children Mario, Tania, Celine and Sarah, their respective spouses Brigitte, Richard, Raphael and David, his grandchildren Jordan, Sebastian, Pippa, Zack, Martina, Nicole, Jacob and their respective partners, his brother Joe and his sister Mary, his carer Juvy, his in-laws, nieces and nephews, relatives and friends. The family also deeply thanks his medical doctor whose care and attention was incessant throughout the years and until the final moment. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei hospital tomorrow, Tuesday, August 8, at 9am for Jesus of Nazareth parish church, Sliema, where mass praesente cadavere will be said at 9.30am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza would be greatly appreciated. May God grant him eternal rest.

SALIBA. We sadly announce the passing of MARION née Stellini, widow of Anthony, on August 5 at her home. She passed away peacefully and surrounded by her loving family. She leaves to mourn her loss her four children, Thelma and her husband Ray Gera, Sandra Martin, Una and her husband Edward Calleja, Clive and his wife Roussina, her nine grandchildren, Andrew and Ashley Martin, Michela and Julian Borg Gauci, Neil and Maxine Martin, Eliza and Daniel Paolella, Timmy Martin, Paula and Claudio Caruana, Alan and Bianca Calleja, Giulia and Gianni Fino and Kris Saliba, her seven great grandchildren, her dearest carer Brenda, her sisters and their respective families, other relatives and friends. A celebration of her life will be held at Balzan Parish Church tomorrow Tuesday, August 8, at 8.30am. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

TESTA – JOSETTE, aged 86, a much-loved sister of Sandra and Marie, comforted by the rites of Holy Church, went to meet the Risen Lord on Friday, August 4. She also leaves to mourn her loss her many nieces and nephews in Malta, England and Canada, other relatives and many friends. Lord, grant her eternal rest. Holy Mass praesente cadavere will be celebrated today, August 7, at 2pm at St Gregory the Great parish church, Sliema, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery (entrance back gate). A donation to the Malta Dementia Society would be greatly appreciated. We would like to thank the Mater Dei A & E staff and those of Medical Ward 8 for their most courteous and professional care. Thanks also to the staff and management of The Imperial care home for having made Josette’s last few months comfortable in a beautiful environment. Please remember her in your thoughts and prayers. Also please remember Mary, Infantino, Cora, Therese, Henry and Connie and Anton.

VELLA. On August 2, ROSE MARIE née Mamo, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her husband Michael, her daughters Helene and Mark, Mandy and Pierre, Corinne and Ondré, her son-in-law Peter, widower of her daughter Daphne, her grandchildren Matthew and Gabriela, Andrew and Lucie, Paul and Jessica, Megan, and Amy and Raoul, and great-grandchildren Rose, Louis, and Nicholas, other relatives and friends. A private funeral was held for immediate family members. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

AZZOPARDI – ANNA. Today the 18th anniversary of her demise. Sadly missed and fondly remembered by her husband Peter and her children Andrew, Simon, Ninia, Michael and her Diacono siblings and family.

AZZOPARDI – ANNA. In memory of our dear friend, today the 18th anniversary of her demise. Sadly missed and fondly remembered. Josette, Sandra, Christine, Ann and Madeleine.

AZZOPARDI − ANNA née Diacono. Too many years. Lovingly remembered by your mother Rita, siblings Veronica, Anthony, Simon, Peter, Nicky, Karl, Mark, Michael, Julian and Bobby, in-laws, nephews and nieces and Giuseppa.

CASSAR. In loving memory of ALFRED, a dear, beloved husband, father and grand­father, today the sixth anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered by his wife Mary, his children Mario, Massimo and Nadia, and their respective spouses, grand­children, other relatives and friends. You are missed each and every day. Masses for the repose of his soul will be celebrated today in Valletta, at 9am at the Collegiate parish church of St Paul Shipwrecked, at 10am at the Jesuit church (il-Ġiżwiti) and at St Dominic’s Basilica at 6.15pm.

Sadly missed along life’s way,

Quietly remembered every day…

No longer in our life to share,

But in our hearts, you’re always there.

Lord, grant him eternal rest.

CREMONA. Treasured memories of our dearest mother ROSEMARY on the 18th anniversary of her passing to eternal life. Remembered today as always with much love and gratitude by her children Kathleen, Peter, Jennifer, David and their respective families. Always in our thoughts and prayers. May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

CUOMO. In loving memory of our beloved CARMELO, today the 49th anniversary of his demise. Always loved and sorely missed by his loving family. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

GAUCI BORDA – CARMEN. On the 20th anniversary of her demise. Lovingly remembered by her daughter Myra, Neville and her grandchildren Gabriel and Raphael.

ZAMMIT. In loving memory of our beloved GUSTAV on the 60th anniversary of his passing over. Lovingly remembered by his children Erminiette and Joe, Tony, Melvin, Edwin and Marisa, grandchildren, great-grand­children, family and friends. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

ZAMMIT. Cherished memories of our beloved KATYA on the 24th anniversary of her passing away. So sadly missed but always in our hearts. Lovingly remembered by her mother Monica and her brother Peter.

In loving memory of MARIA CONCETTA CACHIA on the 20th anniversary of her death. Fondly remembered by all the family.

GUIDO DE MARCO, August 12, 2010. In memory of a loving and caring husband, father and grandfather, on the 13th anniversary of his demise. Always remembered and deeply missed by his wife Violet, Giannella and George, Fiorella and Paul, Mario and Sharon, and grandchildren. A Mass for the repose of his soul will be said on Thursday, August 10 at 6.15pm at Ta’ Ġieżu church, St John Street, Valletta. Family and friends are welcome to attend.