Obituaries

DeBATTISTA. On August 7, at Mater Dei Hospital, TONINU of Floriana, aged 85, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his brother Ġużi, widower of Mary, his nephews and nieces Lino, Joyce, Alfred, Mario, Rita, Saviour, Saviour, Paul, Josette, Noel, Josette, Joanna, their spouses, members of the MUSEUM Society, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Friday, August 9, at 8.15am, for St Publius parish church, Floriana, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, Dar tal-Kleru, Birkirkara, and the MUSEUM Society will be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

FARRUGIA. On August 5, MARIA, passed away aged 88. She leaves to mourn her loss her children Marthese, Bernardine and Silvio, their spouses, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and all other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Friday, August 9, at 7am, for the Basilica of the Nativity of Our Lady, Senglea, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 7.45am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord grant her eternal peace. The family wish to thank the management and staff at Casa Arkati, Mosta, for their care and dedication.

GALEA. On August 7, at Mater Dei Hospital, GRAZIO, aged 77, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Maria Dolores nèe Cassar, his daughter Marisa, wife of Anton Pace, his sons Marco and his wife Simone and Kevin and his wife Ramona, his treasured grandchildren Luca, Ylenia, Andrew, Amy, Nicholas and Timothy, his brothers John and Carmel, his in-laws, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Friday, August 9, for St George’s parish church, Qormi, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 4pm followed by interment at the Resurrection Cemetery, Qormi. Lord grant him eternal rest.

MICALLEF. On August 6, DENISE nèe Zammit, writer, passed away suddenly but peacefully and comforted by the rites of Holy Church. Beloved widow of Prof. Joseph Micallef LLD., Dr Jur (EUR) and beloved mother of Anton and Peter and grandmother to her adored grandson Michael. She leaves to mourn her loss also her daughter-in-law Angie and her parents Boika and Ivan Mihailov, her nephews and nieces, her carer Ruby, and her many, many friends including those she made as a writer and essayist. The funeral cortege leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Saturday, August 10, for Stella Maris Church, Sliema, where Mass praesente cadavere will be held at 9.30am followed by private interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Preferably, black should not be worn by the congregation.

SANT. On August 5, at Pax et Bonum Residence, Mosta, JOSEPHINE of Sliema, widow of Emanuel, aged 93, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her children Joe and his wife Carmen residing in Australia, Andreana and her husband Tony Borg, Edgar and his wife Joan, Sister Miriam a Franciscan Sister of the Heart of Jesus, residing in Australia, Anna and her husband John Borg, Michael and his wife Deborah, Tarcisio and his wife Rosaria, Therese and her husband Patrick Paris, her brother, in-laws, grandchildren and great-grand­children, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Friday, August 9, at 8.30am for Sacro Cuor Sanctuary, Sliema, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9am, followed by interment in the Franciscan Tertiary Order’s grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to the Ursuline Sisters, will be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

VASSALLO. On August 6, VICTOR FREDERICK, widower of his beloved Frances, aged 87, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his great loss his children Victor and Susan, Franco and Laura, Stefan, Louiselle and Mark, his treasured grandsons, Thomas and Ġanni, his devoted carer, Lenie, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated today, Thursday, August 8, at 8.30am at St Venera parish church, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request, but donations to Din l-Art Ħelwa, Valletta, would be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest. The family wish to thank the staff of Fatima Ward at St Vincent de Paul Residence for their kindness, care and dedication.

XUEREB. On Wednesday, August 7, CHRISTOPHER, of Gżira, aged 41, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Nicole, his son Liam, his sister and brothers, Vivian and her husband Richard, Charlo, Richard, Johan and his wife Angie, his parents-in-law, his sister-in-law Kim, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Saturday, August 10, at 8am, for Our Lady of Mount Carmel parish church, Gżira, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.30am, followed by interment in the family grave at Qrendi cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BORG. Treasured memories of our beloved mother DORIS, née Pirotta, on the 39th anniversary of her demise. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

CALLEJA – MICHAEL. In loving memory of a beloved father on the third anniversary of his passing away, forever in our thoughts and prayers Stephanie, Edward, Jean Paul, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest. A Mass for the repose of his soul will be said on Sunday, August 11, at 12pm at the Salesian Oratory.

CUSCHIERI – JOSEPH M. In loving memory, on the 49th anniversary of his death. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Imelda, Alfred and Mona and Marthese, nephews and nieces. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

LECKE – HORST. In ever loving memory on the second year of his demise. To live in the hearts of those we love is never to die. Fondly remembered by his wife Anna, née Restall, his son Joerg and his wife Tanya and his grand-children. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MERCIECA – JOSEPH. In loving memory of our dear father, today the ninth anniversary of his passing away. Charles, Josephine, Alex and Victor. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

PARIS – Dr CECIL PARIS. In loving memory of a sorely missed and dearest father, grandfather, brother and family doctor, on the second anniversary of his death. His children, Kenneth and Sarah, Simon and Nicky, Edward and Anna, Nicky and Jean-Paul, Alan and Faye, his 13 grandchildren, his sisters Rose and Margaret and her husband Bill and his sister-in-law Marian. Requiescat in pace. A prayer is kindly solicited.

SCIORTINO – JOSEPH. Re-membering my dear father today the 32nd anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered by his only daughter Maryrose. Pray for me.

VELLA – MARGARET. On the fifth anniversary of her demise. Much loved and missed by her husband Charles, her daughters Daniela, Fiona, Angie and their husbands James, Kevin and Franck, her grandchildren Nigel, Becky, Ben, Timmy, Damien and Kelian. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

