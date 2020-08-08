Obituaries

BAJADA. On August 6, ADRIAN, passed away peacefully, sur-rounded by his beloved family. He will always be dearly loved and missed by his wife Antoinette, his son Gabriel and his wife Vanessa, his granddaughter Emma, his mother Carmen, his brother Steve, nephews, relatives and friends.

Funeral Mass will be said today, Saturday, August 8, at 2pm, at Stella Maris parish church, Sliema. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

FARRUGIA. On August 7, at Mater Dei Hospital, PIJU of Żurrieq, aged 81, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his great loss his wife Sylvia, his children Alfred and his wife Christine, Rita and her husband Charles, Silvio, Rosianne and her husband Stephen, his grand-children Neil, Daniel, Matthew, Rachel and Gabriel, other relatives and friends.

The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Saturday, August 8, at 2.30pm, for Żurrieq parish church, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 3pm, followed by interment in the family grave at San Leone Cemetery, Żurrieq. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

PATINIOTT. On August 5, at Mater Dei Hospital, Dr RAPHAEL PATINIOTT, aged 92, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Antoinette, his children Claire and her husband Paul Borg, Robert and his wife Bertha, Catherine, Angele, Louise and her husband Robert Lyter, residing in the USA, and Anne and her husband Charles Yousif, his grandchildren Rebecca, Mark and Dario, Christopher, Nicholas, Michael, Stephen and Geraldine, Daniela, Martina, Erika and Karl and his great-granddaughter Maya, his sister Marion Caruana, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends.

The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Saturday, August 8, at 8.45am, for St Theresa Sanctuary, Birkirkara, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 9.15am, followed by private burial in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request. Donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

CALLEJA – MICHAEL V. In loving memory of a beloved father on the fourth anniversary of his passing away. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. Stephanie, Edward, Jean Paul, his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

CUSCHIERI. In everlasting memory of our father JOSEPH MARY on the 50th anniversary of his demise. Lovingly remembered by his daughter Imelda, son Alfred and his wife Mona, his daughter-in-law Marthese and all his nephews and nieces. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

LECKE – HORST. In ever loving memory, on the third year of his demise. Fondly re-membered by his wife Anna, née Restall, his only son Joerg and his wife Tanja and his two grandsons. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MICALLEF – DENISE, 6.8.2019. I have so many things to tell you, dearest aunt and miss your wisdom so much. With love, always Maureen.

PARIS – Dr CECIL PARIS. In loving memory of a sorely missed and dearest father, grandfather, brother and family doctor, on the third anniversary of his death. His children, Kenneth and Sarah, Simon and Nicky, Edward and Anna, Nicky and Jean-Paul, Alan and Faye, his 13 grandchildren, his sisters Rose, Margaret and her husband Bill and his sister-in-law Marian. Requiescat in pace. A prayer is kindly solicited.

PARIS – CHARLES. Treasured memories of a much beloved father and grandfather, especially today the eighth anniversary of his passing on to eternal life. Missed and always in our hearts and prayers, Tony, Rita and Martese and their families. Lord, grant him eternal life.

SCIORTINO – JOSEPH. Re-membering my dear father, today the 31st anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered by his only daughter Maryrose. Pray for me.

VELLA – MARGARET. On the sixth anniversary of her demise. Much loved and missed by her husband Charles, her daughters Daniela, Fiona, Angie and their spouses James, Kevin and Franck, her grandchildren Nigel, Becky, Ben, Timmy, Damien and Kelian and great-granddaughter Sophie. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

