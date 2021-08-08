Wedding Anniversary

RONNIE MICALLEF and MARGARET ROBERTS.

The marriage took place on August 1, 1960, at St Colman’s church, Cosham, Portsmouth. Loving 61st anniversary wishes to both of you. Well done to you both for the fantastic life you share. Peter and Karen, Kenneth and Angela, Christine and Billy, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Obituaries

CILIA. On August 1, at her residence in Msida, CARLA née Lucia, aged 49, passed away. She leaves to mourn her devoted husband Geoffrey, her beloved son Samuel, her father Joseph, her mother Roseanne and her brother Sandro. She will also be greatly missed by her aunts, uncles, cousins, in-laws, friends and colleagues.The funeral took place on Tuesday, August 3. Those wishing to donate in her memory can do so to Puttinu Cares. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

NAUDI. On August 6, at the St Thomas Community Living Nursing Home, Marsascala, THERESA, aged 83, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her brother Francis and his wife Theresa, her sister-in-law Lena, her many nephews and nieces in Malta and abroad, her cousins, other relatives and friends.The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Wednesday, August 11, at 8.15am for St Gregory the Great parish church, Sliema, where Mass praesente cadavere will be celebrated at 8.45am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta will be appreciated.Lord, grant her eternal rest. The family thanks the carers at the home and her previous carer Margie.

In Memoriam

BRINCAU. In loving memory of JESSIE, on the 22nd anniversary of her demise. Fondly remembered by her daughter Mary Rose and family.

CALLEJA – MICHAEL V. In loving memory of a beloved father on the fifth anniversary of his passing away. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. Stephanie, Edward, Jean Paul, his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

DEBATTISTA – WALTER. In loving memory of our dear father, today the first anniversary of his passing. Fondly remembered by his wife Maria Stella, his children Neville and Angele and their respective families. Forever in our hearts and prayers.

MERCIECA – JOSEPH. In loving memory of our dear father on the 11th anniversary of his passing away. Sadly missed and forever in our hearts. Charles, Josephine, Alex and Victor and their families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

PARIS – Dr CECIL PARIS. In loving memory of a sorely missed and dearest father, grandfather, brother and family doctor, on the fourth anniversary of his death. His children Kenneth and Sarah, Simon and Nicky, Edward and Anna, Nicky and Jean-Paul, Alan and Faye, his 13 grandchildren, his sisters Rose, Margaret and her husband Bill and his sister-in-law Marian. Requiescat in pace.

PARIS – CHARLES. Treasured memories of a much beloved father and grandfather, especially today the ninth anniversary of his passing on to eternal life. Missed and always in our hearts and prayers, Anthony, Rita, Martes and their families. Lord, grant him eternal life.

SCIORTINO – JOSEPH. Remembering my dear father today the 32nd anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered by his only daughter Maryrose. Pray for me.

STORACE – ELIZABETH. In loving memory of Lizzie, today the 25th anniversary of her death. Fondly remembered and sadly missed by Joe and Tanya, Marie, Geraldine and Anton and their families. Lord, grant her eternal rest. A prayer is solicited.

VELLA – MARGARET. On the seventh anniversary of her demise. Much loved and missed by her husband Charles, her daughters Daniela, Fiona, Angie and their spouses James, Kevin and Franck, her grandchildren Nigel, Becky, Ben, Timmy, Damien and Kelian and great-granddaughter Sophie. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

Sidonia Enterprises Ltd

Summer shutdown 2021. Last trading day Thursday, August 12, reopens Monday, August 23.

To book an obituary or an ‘In Memoriam’ email classified@timesofmalta.com or night@timesofmalta.com after office hours.