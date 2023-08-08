Obituaries

BARTOLO PARNIS. On August 3, PATRICIA, widow of Tony, went to meet the Risen Lord at the age of 95. She leaves to mourn her loss her brother Ignatius Bugeja, her sister Anna, widow of Lawrence Wirth, her daughter Joanna and her husband Paul, her sons George and his wife Silvana, Anthony and his wife Greta, together with her grandchildren, Paul Anthony, Andrew, Jack, Julian, Keith and Mark, great-grandchildren, nephews and nieces. The funeral cortège leaves Simblija Care Home, Naxxar, today, Tuesday, August 8, at 8.30am, for St Julian’s parish church, where Mass to celebrate her life will be said at 9am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest. The family is grateful for the love and care given to her by all the dedicated staff at Simblija Care Home.

SPITERI GONZI. On August 2, MICHAEL, aged 64, passed away suddenly at home. He leaves to mourn his loss his siblings Ernest and his wife Marthese, Tony and his wife Mariella, Joseph and his partner Tania, Sandra and her husband Karl Diacono and Peter. Mourning him as well are his many nephews and nieces and their children, as well as family in the UK and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Friday, August 11, at 8.15am for Santa Barbara church (Tal-Kapuċċini), Kalkara, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Adolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

CALLEJA – MICHAEL V. In loving memory of a beloved father, so sadly missed, on his seventh anniversary, forever in our thoughts and prayers. Stephanie, Edward, Jean Paul, his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

DEBATTISTA. In loving memory of WALTER, today being the third anniversary of his passing to eternal life. Deeply missed by his wife, his son, his daughter and their respective families.

PARIS – Dr CECIL PARIS. In loving memory of a sorely missed and dearest father, grandfather, brother and family doctor, on the sixth anniversary of his death. His children, Kenneth and Sarah, Simon and Nicky, Edward and Anna, Nicky and Jean-Paul, Alan and Faye, his 13 grandchildren, his sisters Rose, Margaret and her husband Bill and his sister-in-law Marian. Requiescat in pace.

PARIS – CHARLES. Treasured memories of a much beloved father and grandfather, especially today the 11th anniversary of his passing on to eternal life. Missed and always in our hearts and prayers. Anthony, Rita, Martes and their families. Lord, grant him eternal life.

SCIORTINO – JOSEPH. Remembering my dear father today the 34th anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered by his only daughter Maryrose. Pray for me.

SPITERI FITENI – JOHN. Loving and treasured memories of a dearest father and grandfather on the 19th anniversary of his meeting the Lord. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Johanna, David, Patrick and their families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

VELLA – MARGARET. On the ninth anniversary of her demise. Much loved and missed by her husband Charles, her daughters Daniela, Fiona, Angie and their husbands James, Kevin and Franck, her grandchildren Nigel, Becky, Ben, Timmy, Damien and Kelian and great-granddaughter Sophie, Nick and Liam. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In loving memory of JOSEPH CARDONA (ex-Managing Director of Joscar Ltd) on the seventh anniversary of his death 1.10.1920 – 8.8.2016 Fondly remembered by his children Jeanne D’Arc, Carol and Anton and their spouses, relatives and friends. Lord, grant him eternal rest

GUIDO DE MARCO - August 12, 2010. In memory of a loving and caring husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, on the 13th anniversary of his demise. Always remembered and deeply missed by his wife Violet, Giannella and George, Fiorella and Paul, Mario and Sharon, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A Mass for the repose of his soul will be said on Thursday, August 10 at 6.15pm at Ta’ Ġieżu church, St John Street, Valletta. Family and friends are welcome to attend.

In loving memory of Rev. ANTONIO DEBONO Archpriest of Floriana who died in Rome on 8 August 1959, 64 years from his demise. Always remembered by his niece: Mary Busuttil Marian Fenech and the people of Floriana.