Obituaries

CAMILLERI. On August 7, at St Vincent de Paul Residence, MARIA ASSUNTA, of Żejtun, aged 73, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her sisters Evelyn and her husband Michael Buttigieg, Josephine, widow of Anthony Deguara, sister-in-law Henriette, widow of Anthony Camilleri, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and their families, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Monday, August 10, at 8.15am for St Catherine’s parish church, Żejtun, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 9am followed by interment at Żejtun cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Dar Nazareth, Żejtun, will be greatly appreciated. The family regret they are unable to receive visitors at home. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

SAUNDERS. On August 8, at her own residence, VALENTINA, from Floriana, passed away peacefully at the age of 97, comforted by the rites of Holy Church.

She will be greatly missed by her children Agnes, Patricia and her husband Alexander Wright and Margaret, her grandchildren Ian and his wife Elaine, Christine and her husband Edward Sirol, Stephen and his fiancée Charmaine, her great-grandchild Karl, her sister Jospehine Fenech, nephews and nieces, cousins other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège will leave Mater Dei hospital on Tuesday, August 11, at 8am, for St Publius parish church, Floriana, where funeral Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 8.30am followed by interment at Santa Marija Addolorata cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

AZZOPARDI – ANNA, née Diacono. 15 long years, sorely and very sadly missed by her mother Rita and siblings Veronica, Anthony, Simon, Peter, Nicky, Karl, Mark, Michael, Julian and Bobby, their spouses and many nephews and nieces.

CARUANA CURRAN. 2.10.1951-9.8.2008. In loving memory of LIANA, today the 12th anniversary of her sad passing. Always missed and forever remembered. Her family. May she rest in peace.

COPPINI – MARGARET. In loving memory of our dearest mother, today the 26th anniversary of her demise. Her daughters, sons, in-laws and grandchildren.

MICALLEF. Cherished and ever loving memories of our parents EDGAR and HELEN, née Anastasi, on the 13th anniversary of our father’s demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Giovanna, Margaret, Rosemarie, Theresa and their families.

MUSCAT – JOSEPH. Unfading memories of a very dear father and grandfather on the 19th anniversary of his death. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Marlene, Victoria, in-laws and grandchildren. May he rest in peace.

