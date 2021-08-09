Obituary

BUTTIGIEG. On August 7, JOSEPH, aged 85, former owner of Sliema Stamp Shop, passed away peacefully at St Vincent de Paul Residence, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. Loved and fondly remembered by his sons Michael and his wife Mary, and Victor and his wife Rose Marie. He will also be missed by his grandchildren Melissa and her husband Paul, Matthew, Darren, Luke and Stephanie, his great-grandchild Jake, other relatives and friends.The funeral will take place on Wednesday, August 11, at 8.30am, at the Holy Trinity Church, Marsa, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. May the Lord grant him eternal rest. Mandatory COVID-19 protocols are to be observed at all times.

In Memoriam

MICALLEF. Cherished and ever loving memories of our parents EDGAR and HELEN, née Anastasi, on the 14th anni-versary of our father’s demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Giovanna, Margaret, Rosemarie, Theresa and their families.

Sidonia Enterprises Ltd

Summer shutdown 2021. Last trading day Thursday, August 12, re-open Monday, August 23.

