Platinum Wedding

Mr JOSEPH R. PAPAGIORCOPULO and Miss LINA MAY BEZZINA

The marriage took place on August 9, 1952, at Stella Maris parish church, Sliema. The late Fr Ivo Tonna OFM officiated. May God bless you and grant you many more years of love and happiness together. Congratula­tions. Love from John and Maryanne, George, Mark and Natalie and from your grand­children Nadya and Simon, Carla and Matthew, Ian and Daniela, Simon and Mila, Jeremy and Shannon, and Sarah and Matthew, and great-grand­children Timothy and Emma.

Obituary

PANDOLFINO. On August 7, at Mater Dei Hospital, DOROTHY née Craven, of Gżira, aged 75, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family and comforted by the rites of Holy Church. Loved and remembered by her husband Alfred, her children, Frances and her husband Carlo, David and his wife Tania, Vanessa and Immo, Clare and her husband Robert, grandchildren Megan, Amy, T.J, Svetlana, Martina, Cristina, Jessica, Soriya, Ben and Ellie, her brothers Bob and Tony, her sister Phyllis, other relatives and friends. Funeral Mass will be said tomorrow, Wednesday, August 10, at Ta’ Xbiex parish church, at 9.15am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal peace.

In Memoriam

ARRIGO – Dr MAURICE V ARRIGO. Former Senior Crown Council and First Commissioner of Lands, who passed away on August 2 and IRIS Arrigo née Lapira, widow of Maurice, who passed away on August 25. Mourned by their children Noel, Peter, Marisa and their respective spouses and partners, Ermenia Amato, grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Lord, grant them eternal rest.

GALEA SOUCHET – GIOVANNA. In sweet and loving memory of our dearest mother and grandmother on the 39th anniversary of her passing away to meet the risen Lord. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Her family. May she rest in peace.

MICALLEF. Cherished and ever loving memories of our parents, EDGAR and HELEN née Anastasi, on the 15th anniversary of our father’s demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Giovanna, Margaret, Rosemarie, Theresa and their families.

GUIDO DE MARCO – August 12, 2010. In memory of a loving and caring husband, father and grandfather on the 12th anniversary of his demise. Always remembered and deeply missed by his wife Violet, Giannella and George, Fiorella and Paul, Mario and Sharon, and grandchildren. A Mass for the repose of his soul will be said on Thursday, August 11 at 6.15pm at Ta’ Ġieżu church, St John Street, Valletta. Family and friends are welcome to attend.

In loving memory of ADELAIDE GRIXTI who went to meet the Risen Lord on Saturday, July 9, 2022. Her husband Renè and her sons Alfred and Ivan would like to thank all their family and friends who have supported them, members of the clergy who concelebrated at the celebration of her life and the medical and paramedical staff at Mater Dei Hospital who assisted her. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

To book an obituary or an In Memoriam notice from Monday to Friday – during office hours (8am-4pm) – e-mail classified@timesofmalta.com. On Saturday and Sunday, all day, and Monday to Friday after office hours, e-mail night@timesofmalta.com.