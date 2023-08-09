Obituaries

DOUBLET. On August 8, TESSIE of Sliema, aged 88, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. A beloved aunt and great-aunt. She will be forever loved and cherished by her numerous nephews and nieces, their spouses and children, all respective families, relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Casa Marija residential home, Sliema, on Friday, August 11, at 9am, for Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, where Mass præsente cadavere to commemorate her life will be celebrated at 9.30am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest. The family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to all the dedicated staff at Casa Marija residential home.

KISSAUN. On August 8, MARYANN, concert pianist, aged 96, comforted by the rites of Holy Church, leaves to mourn her loss her beloved daughter Sandra and Henry Attard, Cecil Bartoli, her loving grandchildren Rachel and Robert Taylor-East, Katrina Attard and Steven DeMicoli, Sarah Jane Zrinzo, her great-grandchildren, her devoted sister Nadya McQueen, niece Natascha and nephew Gregor McQueen, several relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Friday, August 11, for Tal-Ibraġ parish church, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9.30am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to The Salesians of Don Bosco will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest. The family wishes to thank the staff and management at Simblija Care Home for their courteous and professional care.

PACE. On August 7, JULIE, née Hurrell, went to meet the Risen Lord, comforted by the rites of Holy Church, at the age of 85. She leaves to mourn her loss her beloved husband Eric, her children Marcus and his wife Nicola, Steven and his wife Anita, Darrell and his wife Nicola, her grandchildren Petra and John, Anthea, Jean and Vale, Bettina and Paul, Sophie and Nick, James and Erika, her great-grandchildren Max and Sebastian, her nieces Susan and Hilary, her sister-in-law Rose Kissaun, nephews, nieces and her dedicated carer Joy. Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated tomorrow, Thursday, August 10, at 9.30am, at Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

GALEA SOUCHET – GIOVANNA. In sweet and everlasting memory of a special mother and grandmother on the 40th anniversary of her passing away. Sadly missed and never forgotten by her sons and daughters, in-laws and grandchildren. May she rest in peace.

MICALLEF. Cherished and everloving memories of our dear parents EDGAR and HELEN, née Anastasi, on the 16th anniversary of our father’s demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Giovanna, Margaret, Rosemarie, Theresa and their families.

PIZZUTO – RENÉ. In loving memory of a beloved father and grandfather on the 29th anniversary of his demise. Deeply missed by his children, Marcel, Moyra, Ray and Suzanne, and their respective families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

GUIDO DE MARCO - August 12, 2010. In memory of a loving and caring husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, on the 13th anniversary of his demise. Always remembered and deeply missed by his wife Violet, Giannella and George, Fiorella and Paul, Mario and Sharon, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A Mass for the repose of his soul will be said tomorrow, Thursday, August 10 at 6.15pm at Ta’ Ġieżu church, St John Street, Valletta. Family and friends are welcome to attend.

