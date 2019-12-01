Obituary

ZERAFA. On November 30, at Mater Dei Hospital, FR JOSEPH, S.J., aged 84, went to meet the Risen Lord, comforted by the rites of Holy Mother Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his brethren in the Society of Jesus in Malta and India, his sisters Lina, wife of Clive Thomas, Violet, wife of James Rizzo, Lilian, wife of Alfred Cauchi, Mary, wife of the late Joe Borg, and Catherine, wife of Mario Bisazza, nephews, nieces and friends in Malta and India. His funeral will be held tomorrow, December 2, at Loyola House, Naxxar, at 3pm followed by interment at the Naxxar parish cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to the Infirmary of the aged and sick Jesuit Fathers and Brothers will be greatly appreciated. May he rest in the peace of the Risen Lord.

In Memoriam

BRINCAT – PAUL. In loving memory of a dearest husband, father and grandfather, on the fifth anniversary of his demise. Forever in our thoughts and prayers Anne, Adrian, Maureen, Roberta, in-laws and grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal peace.

CAMILLERI. In loving memory of JOE, of Birkirkara, on the first anniversary of his demise. Never forgotten by his wife Lilian and his family. A Mass for the repose of his soul will be said on Wednesday, December 4, at 7.30pm, at the Chapel of St Monica, Mosta. God, grant him eternal rest.

GATT – ANNA. In loving memory, on the second anniversary of her passing away.

Those we love don’t go away

They walk beside us every day.

Unseen, unheard, but always near,

Still loved, still missed and forever dear.

Peter, Mark and Alexia.

GRECH – ĊENSU. In loving and unfading memory of our dear father, today the 33rd anniversary of his death. Fondly remembered by his children Rosemary, Tony and Victor, in-laws, grandchildren, relatives and friends.

GRIMA – PHILIP A. In loving memory of a dearly beloved husband, father and grandfather on the fourth anniversary of his demise. Sadly missed but never forgotten by your wife Georgina, children Joseph and Doreen and grandchildren Petra and Erica. Your memory is as dear today as in the hour you passed away. We mourn you but not in vain for up in heaven, we shall meet again. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

PACE – JOE. In loving memory of a beloved husband, father and grandfather who went to meet the Risen Lord 37 years ago on November 25. Always remembered by his wife Winnie, his daughter Glorianne, his sister Irma, grandchildren, family and friends. A prayer is solicited.

PACE BARDON – MARY. In loving memory of a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, today being the third year since her demise. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

PARIS – EMANUEL. Treasured memories of a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, tomorrow being the 13th anniversary of his meeting the Lord. Deeply missed by his wife Frances, his children and their families. Mass will be celebrated at the Ursuline Crèche Sisters on December 13, at 6pm.

PORTELLI. In loving memory of MIRIAM, on the fourth anniversary of her demise. Always remembered by her husband Frans, her sisters Lina and Lilian, her in-laws, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. Mass for the repose of her soul will be said at Balzan parish church on Saturday, December 7, at 8.30am. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

TORTELL – JEANNE. Cherished and loving memories of our dearest mother on the 17th anniversary of her meeting with the Lord. Her children and their families. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

