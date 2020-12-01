Obituaries

BORG. On November 30, at Mater Dei Hospital, Elvira, aged 93, from Valletta, wife of the late Antonio Borg, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her great loss, her beloved sons, Frank and his wife Grace, Albert and his wife RosaMaria, Tonio and his wife Ruby, Mario and his wife Marika, Carmen, her grandsons and grand-daughters, and great-grand- daughter, nephew and nieces, their spouses, and all her relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Wednesday, December 2, at 9am, for Our Lady of Fatima parish church, Guardamanġia, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 9.30am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

CAMENZULI. On November 29, at Mater Dei Hospital, JOSEPH, aged 84, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his brother Tony Camenzuli, his sisters-in-law Frida Camenzuli and Doreen Camenzuli, his nephews and nieces Josette, Graziella, Stephen, Joseph, Ramona and Josianne, Rosalina, Josef and Andre and his grand-children, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Wednesday, December 2, at 8.30am, for Jesus of Nazareth parish church, Sliema, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

PETTERSON. On November 29, in Chester, England, CATHERINE MARY, of Mellieħa, aged 92, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her loving husband John, her children Christopher and Marcia, other relatives and friends in Malta and the United Kingdom. Funeral Mass will be said later in St Werburgh’s church, Chester. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

GATT – ANNA. In loving memory, on the third anniversary of her passing away.

Those we love don’t go away

They walk beside us every day.

Unseen, unheard, but always near,

Still loved, still missed and forever dear.

Peter, Mark and Alexia.

GRECH – ĊENSU. In loving and unfading memory of our dear father, today the 34th anniversary of his death. Fondly remembered by his children Rosemary, Tony and Victor, in-laws, grandchildren, relatives and friends.

JONES – CECIL. Treasured memories of our dear father on the 48th anniversary of his death. Fondly remembered by his children Martin and Petrina, Myra, Rosanne, and grand-children. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

TORTELL – JEANNE. Cherished and loving memories of our dearest mother on the 18th anniversary of her meeting with the Lord. Her family. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

VASSALLO GALDIES – ARTHUR. Unfading and treasured memories of a beloved father and grandfather on the seventh anniversary of his passing. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Patricia, Neville, May, David, Charles, Albert and his grandchildren.

“Those we love don’t go away

They walk beside us every day.

Unseen, unheard, but always near,

Still loved, still missed and forever very dear”

