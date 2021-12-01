Obituaries

CAMILLERI. On November 24, at Mater Dei Hospital, JOE, of Birżebbuġa, passed away peacefully. He leaves to mourn his loss, his mother Violet Camilleri, widow of Paul Camilleri, of Birżebbuġa, his wife Shirley, his sisters Carmen, Rita and her husband Albert, his brother Leo and his wife Miriam, nephews, nieces and friends. A Mass for the repose of his soul will be concelebrated on Saturday, December 4, at Birżebbuġa parish church, at 8.30am. Lord, grant him eternal rest. The family regret they are unable to receive visitors.

CAMILLERI. On November 27, at Mater Dei Hospital, JOSEPH, aged 94, widower of Dolores née Berry, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his children and their spouses Joseph and Clarice, Maria and Victor, Michael and Stephanie, Thomas and Jenny, Brigitte and John, Rosette and Giovanni, his grandchildren, great-grandchildren, his in-laws Charles, Mary and Ines, relatives and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be said today, Wednesday, December 1, at St Joseph parish church, Msida, at 8am, followed by interment at the All Souls Cemetery, Tarxien. Donations to id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, on his behalf would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

CHIRCOP. On November 29, at Mater Dei Hospital, MARIA, aged 88, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her daughter Grace and her husband Patrick Lanzon, her son Joe, her grandchildren David and his wife Maria, Marie Noelle, Andrea and Elena, and her great-granddaughter Luisa, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Thursday, December 2, at 3pm, for St Andrew’s parish church, Luqa, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 3.30pm, followed by interment at Luqa cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Richmond Foundation will be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

SPITERI. On November 29, SANDRO, aged 56, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family and comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss, his beloved wife Cristina, his beloved children Mark and Marija, Matthew, Julian and Kim, his mother Mary Doris, his sister Sarah and Albert, his mother and father-in-law Margaret and Ino Cordina, family and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Wednesday, December 1, for the Sanctuary of Divine Mercy, San Pawl tat-Tarġa, at 1.30pm, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2pm, followed by interment in the family grave. The family welcomes donations to Hospice Malta. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

GATT – ANNA. In loving memory, on the fourth anniversary of her passing away.

Those we love don’t go away

They walk beside us every day.

Unseen, unheard, but always near,

Still loved, still missed and forever dear.

Peter, Mark and Alexia.

GRECH – VINCENT. In ever loving memory of our dear father and grandfather today the anniversary of his demise. Always lovingly remembered by his children Rosemary, Tony, in-laws, grandchildren, relatives and friends. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

PACE. In loving memory of our dearest mother MARGARET on the 10th anniversary and our father OLIVER on the 35th anniversary of their passing away to eternal life. Always in our thoughts and prayers Joanne, Sandra, Michael, Victoria and Jennifer. Mass will be said today, at the Carmelite parish church, Balluta, at 6.30pm.

TORTELL – JEANNE. Cherished and loving memories of our dearest mother on the 19th anniversary of her meeting with the Lord. Her children and all their families. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

