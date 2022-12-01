Obituary

FENECH. On November 28, Sr. DOLORES, aged 85, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss the congregation of the Sisters of St Dorothy, her nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be said today, Thursday, December 1, at 9am at St Paul’s Metropolitan Cathedral, Mdina, followed by interment at Għargħur cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to the Dorothean Missions would be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

CAMILLERI. In loving memory of our beloved mother ENA on the first anniversary of her passing. Sadly missed by her children Nadya, Joe, Ray and their respective families. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

GATT – ANNA. In loving memory on the fifth anniversary of her passing away.

Those we love don’t go away,

They walk beside us every day,

Unseen, unheard, but always near.

Still loved, still missed and forever dear.

Peter, Mark and Alexia.

GRECH – VINCENT. In ever loving memory of our dear father and grandfather today the anniversary of his demise. Always fondly remembered by his children Rosemary and Tony, in-laws, grandchildren, relatives and friends. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

TORTELL – JEANNE. Cherished and loving memories of our dearest mother on the 20th anniversary of her meeting with the Lord. Her family. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In loving memory of CARMEN MICALLEF from Valletta (ex-teacher at De La Salle College). Dear Mum, today marks the 19th year from your sad passing. Never forgotten and sorely missed by your children Ivan Paul and his wife Fleur Ann, Robert and his wife Beverley, her beloved grandchildren Seby, Bea, Julian and Kurt, relatives and friends. Your kindness, generosity and life teachings; Echo strongly in our hearts and in all we strive for; Attempt or achieve in our days. Lord, grant her eternal rest and peace.

In loving memory of LINA SPITERI BAILEY, née Abela - 03.09.1939 – 01.12.2021. Unfading memories of a much loved wife, mother and grandmother on the first anniversary of her passing away. Never forgotten by her children and their respective spouses William and Karen, Ian and Michelle, Ingrid and Raffaele and her grandchildren Jeremy, Martina, Mikela, Katrina, Erika, Luca, Petra, Mattia. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

To book an obituary or an In Memoriam notice from Monday to Friday – during office hours (8am-4pm) – e-mail classified@timesofmalta.com. On Saturday and Sunday, all day, and Monday to Friday after office hours, e-mail night@timesofmalta.com.