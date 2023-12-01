Obituary

BRINCAT. On November 27, PAUL (ex-PC 1241), of Mqabba, rested peacefully in the arms of the Risen Lord at the age of 84, surrounded by his family. He leaves to mourn his great loss his beloved wife Ċensina, his children Mariella and her husband Simon Chetcuti, Lorraine and her husband Laurence Grima, Therese and her husband Justin Zahra, Aimee and her wife Paula Axiak, his nephews and nieces Laura, Greta, Mikela, Gabriel, Meredith and Jack, other relatives and friends. Mass to celebrate his life will be said today, Friday, December 1, at 2pm, at St Mary’s parish church, Mqabba, followed by interment at Ġesù Nazzarenu Cemetery, Mqabba. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be appreciated. Lord, embrace him in Your loving arms forever.

In Memoriam

CAMILLERI. In loving memory of our dearest mother ENA on the second anniversary of her passing away to eternal life. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Nadya, Joe, Ray and their respective families. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

GATT – ANNA. In loving memory, on the sixth anniversary of her passing away.

Those we love don’t go away,

They walk beside us every day,

Unseen, unheard, but always near,

Still loved, still missed

And forever dear.

Peter, Mark and Alexia.

TORTELL – JEANNE. Cherished and loving memories of our dearest mother on the 21st anniversary of her meeting with the Lord. Her family. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In loving memory of CARMEN MICALLEF from Valletta (ex-teacher at De La Salle College). Dear Mum, today marks the 20th year from your sad passing. Never forgotten and sorely missed by your children Ivan Paul and his wife Fleur Ann, Robert and his wife Beverley, her beloved grandchildren Seby, Bea, Julian and Kurt, relatives and friends. Your kindness, generosity and life teachings echo strongly in our hearts and in all we strive for, attempt or achieve in our days. Lord, grant her eternal rest and peace.

