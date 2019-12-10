Obituaries

CASSAR. On December 9, at Mater Dei Hospital, EMANUEL, of Sliema, aged 96, widower of Carmela, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his children Emanuel, John, Joseph, Tony, Raymond, Paul and Jesmond, their respective wives, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, relatives and friends. The funeral cortege leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Tuesday, December 10, at 1.30pm, for Sacro Cuor Sanctuary, Sliema, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 2pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

GALEA. On December 7, PETER, of Birkirkara and residing in l-Iklin, aged 81, passed away suddenly. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Josephine, his sons Christopher, widower of Astrid, Simon and his wife Girlie, his beloved grandchildren James, Jennifer and Elena, his brothers, his in-laws, their respective spouses, nephews and nieces, relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Thursday, December 12, at 8am for St Helena Basilica, Birkirkara, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 8.30am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MICALLEF. On December 8, at Mater Dei Hospital, JOSEPH of San Ġwann, aged 79, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Mae, his children Simone and her husband Charles, his son Christopher, grandchildren Jeremy and his fiancée Anastasia, Justine and Jacob, his brothers and sisters and their families, his in-laws and their families, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Wednesday, December 11, at 9.30am for Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery chapel, Paola, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 10am, followed by interment in the family grave, at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

ATTARD – EMILY. Remembering our dearest loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, especially today being the fourth anniversary of her death. Rest in peace. The family.

BORG – JOHN J. On the 14th anniversary of his death. Lovingly remembered by his brother George, Antoinette and family. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

CAMILLERI – MANUEL. 11.12.19, unfading memories of a much loved husband and father on the 20th anniversary of his demise. Still living in our hearts. Missed by his wife Doris, his daughter Nickie and her husband Adrian and grandsons Beppe and Gianni. A Mass for his repose will be offered at St Patrick’s church, Sliema, at 7.30am.

LANDÒ – ĊETTINA. In ever loving memory of a dearly loved mother and grandmother. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. Please remember her in your prayers. May, John Joseph and family.

PIZZUTO – MYRIAM. Treasured memories of a dearly beloved mother and grandmother, today the fifth anniversary of her passing away to eternal life. Deeply missed by her children Marcel, Moyra, Raymond, Suzanne, in-laws and grandchildren. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

SULLIVAN – FRANCA, née Debono. Loving and cherished memories of a dear and beloved mother and grandmother, especially today the 47th anniversary of her demise. Fondly remembered by her children Marie Rose, John and Stephen, their respective spouses, children and grand-children. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

