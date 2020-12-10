Obituaries

AGIUS. On December 9, at Mater Dei Hospital, Dr ANTOINE AGIUS, Notary Public, of Qormi, aged 69, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Cecilia, née Sciberras, his daughter Dr Claudia Muscat and her husband Engelbert Muscat, his beloved grandsons Giorgio and Gianluigi Muscat, his sisters Mary-Rose and her husband Raymond Polidano, and Pauline and her husband Mr Justice Tonio Mallia, his sisters-in-law Marienette Sciberras and Bridget and her husband Martin Merzhauser, his aunts Sr Cecilia Schembri of the Sisters of St Joseph of the Apparition, Violet Schembri and Bernardette Schembri, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Friday, December 11, at 2pm, for St George’s Collegiate church, Qormi, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2.30pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest. The family regret they are unable to receive visitors.

GAUCI. On December 9, at Mater Dei Hospital, MAGDALEN, aged 95, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family and comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss, Monica widow of her son Louis, her daughters Miriam and her husband Rosario, Doreen and her husband Lino. Her grandchildren Andrea, Anna, Daniele, Mark, Robert, Lara and Stefania and their respective spouses, her great-grandchildren Elia, Matilda, Emma, Michele, Julia, Nikolai, Lisa-Jo and little Daniel, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Friday, December 11, at 3pm, for Naxxar parish church, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 3.30pm, followed by interment at Naxxar Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest. Special thanks for the great dedication and care given at Holy Family Home, Naxxar.

In Memoriam

ATTARD – EMILY. Loving and happy memories of our dear mother, today and always. Rest in peace. Alfred, Maryrose, Mona, Marguerite and family.

BORG – JOHN J. On the 15th anniversary of his death. Lovingly remembered by his brother George, Antoinette and family. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MUSCAT – Dr PAUL MUSCAT MD. Treasured memories of a beloved husband, father and grandfather on the 18th anniversary of his passing away to eternal life. Sadly missed by his wife Phyllis, his children Robert and Lina, Mariza and Guido, David and Karen, Sandra and Silvio, Simon and Krysta and grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

PIZZUTO – MYRIAM. Treasured memories of a dearly beloved mother and grandmother, today the sixth anniversary of her passing away to eternal life. Deeply missed by her children Marcel, Moyra, Ray, Suzanne, in-laws and grandchildren. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

SULLIVAN – FRANCA, née Debono. Loving and cherished memories of a dear and beloved mother and grandmother, especially today the 48th anniversary of her demise. Fondly remembered by her children Marie Rose, John and Stephen, their respective spouses, children and grandchildren. Lord grant her eternal rest.

TANTI BURLÒ – MAURICE. Always afraid that you would leave without a word, we created memories so you would stay. Thank you, Maurice, for your unconditional love, courage and wit. We miss you. Kindly remember him today being the sixth anniversary of his passing. Elena, Sebastian and Mona.

ZAMMIT LUPI – CONNIE. Treasured and unfading memories of a most loving and caring mama and nanna especially today on the fifth anniversary of her demise. Always in the hearts, thoughts and prayers of her children and their spouses Anna and Pierre, Peter and Antoinette, Claire and Edward, Roberta and David and her adored grandchildren Maria, Nicholas, Andrew, Matthew, Shaun, Daniel and Timothy. It broke our hearts to lose you but you didn’t go alone for a part of us went with you the day God called you Home. May the Lord grant you eternal rest.

