Obituaries

FORMOSA. On December 5, JULIAN JAMIE, aged 50, passed away peacefully. He leaves to mourn his irreparable loss, his children Lisa Nicole, Maxine Alexandra and Jamie, his brother Paul, his partner Julia Arrigo, his ex-wife Denise Gruppetta, all his family members, in-laws and numerous friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Friday, December 10, and a celebration of his life will be held at Our Lady of Mount Carmel parish church, Balluta, at 2pm, followed by private burial. A wake in his loving memory will be held at Green Grove, Triq id-Dris, Swieqi. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

GAUCI. On December 9, at St James Hospital, Sliema, CATERINA, of Burmarrad, aged 85, passed away comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her children Maria Dolores, Joyce and her husband Charles, Manuel and his wife Sandra, Toni and his wife Marica, her grandchildren Carla and her husband Mark, Adam, Tamara and Marc, Kayrin, Christabel and Nathaniel, her great-granddaughter Shaya, her brother Carmelo, her in-law Giuditta, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves St James Hospital, Sliema, tomorrow, Saturday, December 11, at 7.45am, for Qalb Bla Tebgħa ta’ Marija parish church, Burmarrad, where a Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 8.30am, followed by interment at Ħniena Divina Cemetery, St Paul’s Bay. No flowers by request but donations to id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. May she rest in the peace.

MANGION. On December 9, FRANCIS G., aged 88, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church, surrounded by his family. He leaves to mourn his great loss, his beloved wife of 64 years Maria, his children George, Robert and his wife RitaCatherine, Alexandra and her husband Raymond, Mary Anne and her husband Charles, Deborah and her husband Carmel, his beloved grandchildren Juan Paul, Gabriella, Riccardo, Francesca, Roberto Stefano, Christabel, Gianluca, Massimo and Reuben, his great-grandchildren Valentina, Jacob, Blane and Liam, his brothers and sisters and their respective spouses, his nephews, nieces and many dear friends. The funeral cortege leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Saturday, December 11, at 8.30am for the Collegiate Church of St George, Qormi, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 9am followed by interment in the family grave at the Resurrection Cemetery Qormi. No flowers by request but donations to id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

ZAMMIT. On December 9, at Mater Dei Hospital, ROGER, of Sliema, aged 80, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Marlene, his son Aaron and his wife Alison, his grandchildren Rebekah, Isaac and Sarah, his brothers, sisters, in-laws and their respective families, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Saturday, December 11, at 8.30am, for Sacro Cuor parish church, Sliema, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

ARRIGO. In memory of SHAUN, a Mass will be said tomorrow, Saturday, December 11, at St Patrick’s church, Sliema, at 6.30pm. All friends are most welcome to attend.

BORG – JOHN J. On the 16th anniversary of his death. Lovingly remembered by his brother George, Antoinette and family. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

PIZZUTO – MYRIAM. In loving memory of a beloved mother and grandmother on the seventh anniversary of her death. Deeply missed by her children, Marcel, Moyra, Raymond and Suzanne, and their respective families. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

RAPA – ROSE, née Sant Portanier. On the first anniversary of her demise and now in the arms of the Good Lord. Deeply missed and mourned by her husband Eddie, her children Lorraine and Joseph, her siblings Ann, Godfrey, Edward, Tony, Joan and Marie, and their respective families. May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

SULLIVAN – FRANCA, née Debono. Loving and cherished memories of a dear and beloved mother and grandmother, especially today the 49th anniversary of her demise. Fondly remembered by her children Marie Rose, John and Stephen, their respective spouses, children and grandchildren. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

TONNA – ALICE, née Falzon. Fondest memories of a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother today the eighth anniversary of her demise. Please remember her in your prayers. Her children Marika and Adrian and their families.

ZAMMIT LUPI – CONNIE. We lovingly treasure the memories of our dearest mama and nanna especially today on the sixth anniversary of her demise. Forever in our hearts, thoughts and prayers, Anna, Peter and Antoinette, Claire and Edward, Roberta and David and her adored grandchildren Maria, Nicholas, Andrew, Matthew, Shaun, Daniel and Timothy.

A golden heart stopped beating,

peacefully you were at rest,

it broke our hearts to let you go

as you were truly the best.

Rest in peace in the arms of the Lord.

