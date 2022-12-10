Obituary

MICELI-FARRUGIA. On December 8, LILIAN, just before her 98th birthday, passed away peacefully at her residence in Ta’ Xbiex, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her children, Fra Francis Vassallo (widower of Mimici), Mark and Josette, Helene and Ivor Zammit, Marina and Mark Hogg, Alberto and Ann, Francesca and Geoffrey Warr, her brother Cecil Bartoli, her grandchildren, Alexia and Michael Perotti, Adriana and Peter Camilleri, Steffan and Nicola Vassallo, Christopher Miceli-Farrugia, Jan and Alexia Zammit, Antonia and Edward Bonello, Andrew Hogg and Sabrina Mallia, Emma and Peter Brincat, Luisa Hogg, Ella Miceli-Farrugia, Sarah Miceli-Farrugia, Nicholas Warr and Michaela Warr, her great-grandchildren, Antonia, Julia, Oliver, Jamie, Giulia, Michela, Bettina, Alice, Georgie, Archie and Sebastian, her in-laws Jean Bartoli, Doreen Bartoli and Henry Dandria and their families, other relatives and friends, and all her loving carers and helpers. – R.I.P. Mass praesente cadavere will be said on Wednesday, December 14, at 10am at St John of the Cross parish church, Ta’ Xbiex, followed by a private interment. No flowers by request but donations to the Little Sisters of the Poor, Mother Teresa’s Missionaries of Charity, SOS Malta, or the charitable works of the Maltese Association of the Sovereign Military Order of Malta, will be appreciated.

In Memoriam

ATTARD – EMILY. Loving and happy memories of our dear mother today and always. Rest in peace. Alfred, Maryrose, Mona, Marguerite and family.

BORG – JOHN J. On the 17th anniversary of his death. Lovingly remembered by his brother George, Antoinette and family. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

PIZZUTO - MYRIAM. Treasured memories of a dearly beloved mother and grandmother, today the 8th anniversary of her passing away to eternal life. Deeply missed by her children Marcel, Moyra, Raymond, Suzanne, in-laws and grandchildren. Lord grant her eternal rest.

ZAMMIT LUPI – CONNIE. Treasured memories of our dearest mama and nanna especially today on the seventh anniversary of her passing on to eternal life. Always in our hearts, thoughts and prayers, Anna, Peter and Antoinette, Claire and Edward, Roberta and David and her adored grandchildren Maria, Nicholas, Andrew, Matthew, Shaun, Daniel and Timothy. Rest in peace in the arms of the Lord.

