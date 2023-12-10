In Memoriam

BORG – JOHN J. On the 18th anniversary of his death. Lovingly remembered by his brother George, Antoinette and family. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

PIZZUTO – MYRIAM. In loving memory of a beloved mother and grandmother on the ninth anniversary of her demise. Deeply missed by her children Marcel, Moyra, Ray, Suzanne and their respective families. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

RAPA – ROSE, née Sant Portanier. On the third anniversary of her demise and now in the arms of the good Lord. Deeply missed and mourned by her husband Eddie, her children Lorraine and Joseph, grandchildren Julian, Katrina, Michela and Matthew, her siblings Ann, Godfrey, Edward, Tony, Joan, Marie, in-laws and their respective families. May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

SULLIVAN – FRANCA, née Debono. Loving and cherished memories of a dear and beloved mother and grandmother, especially today, the 51st anniversary of her demise. Fondly remembered by her children Marie Rose, John and Stephen, and their respective spouses Franco, Edith and Marisa, as well as by her grandchildren. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

ZAMMIT. Lovingly remembering ELIZABETH, née Ullo, who passed away on December 7, 2016. Greatly missed by her children Sharon and Karl and their spouses William and Cornelia, and her sister Josephine.

ZAMMIT LUPI – CONNIE. Dear Mama and Nanna, we think of you even more so today on the eighth anniversary of your passing. Forever in our hearts, thoughts and prayers, Anna, Peter and Antoinette, Claire and Edward, Roberta and David, and grandchildren Maria, Nicholas, Andrew, Matthew, Shaun, Daniel and Timothy. Those who leave us never go away – they walk beside us every day. Rest in eternal peace in the arms of the Lord.

Prayer to St Jude

Oh Holy Saint Jude, apostle and martyr, great in virtue and rich in miracles, near kinsman of Jesus Christ, faithful intercessor of all who invoke you, special patron in time of need, to you I have recourse from the depths of my heart and humbly beg you, whom God has given such great powers, to come to my assistance. Help me now in my present and urgent need, and grant my earnest petition. In return, I promise to make your name known and cause you to be invoked.

In loving memory of FRANCES MERCIECA widow of Arturo Mercieca, today being the first anniversary of her demise. Never forgotten by her children Philip and Tina, Paul and Jacqueline and Louiseanne Mercieca, her grandchildren Michael, Stephen and Zanna, Ramona and Matthew Borg, and Greta, her great grandchildren Jennifer, India, Beppe, Lyla and Thomas, other relatives and friends. Mass for the repose of her soul will be celebratedtoday Sunday, December 10 at the parish churchof the Immaculate Conceptionin Tal-Ibraġ at 11am. May the Lord grant her eternal rest

In loving memory of our father FELIX V. SCOTTO on the 18th anniversary of his passing away to eternal life. Always remembered and deeply missed by his sons Mark-Anthony and his wife Ke, Stefan and his wife Lucia, his daughter Valerie, family and friends. May the Lord grant him eternal rest

To book an obituary or an In Memoriam notice from Monday to Friday – during office hours (8am-4pm) – e-mail classified@timesofmalta.com. On Saturday and Sunday, all day, and Monday to Friday after office hours, e-mail night@timesofmalta.com.